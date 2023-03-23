Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/23/23: Jarred Kelenic, Cal Raleigh, and Ranger Suárez

Good morning everyone! Here’s what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to Andrés Muñoz about how his family has played an important role in his development as a pitcher. ($)
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times wrote about a day in the life of Cal Raleigh.
- Our very own Jake Mailhot penned a piece at Fangraphs about Logan Gilbert’s ever-evolving pitch repertoire.
- Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs discussed the swing changes that Jarred Kelenic has made and how they could actually lead to a breakout this season, for real.
- In important ballpark news, the Mariners have announced a handful of new menu items that you can feast on this season.
- Riley O’Brien might seem like just another depth reliever in spring camp, but he’s got a cool story that makes him stand out from the pack.
The O'Brien family has Seattle roots that go back generations.— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 23, 2023
It's making Riley O'Brien's time with the Mariners all the more special.
Full story here on @KING5Sports: https://t.co/GvgJHdX1wF pic.twitter.com/XMZOmDJam5
Around the league...
- Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times opines that now that Shohei Ohtani has truly shone on the big stage, he cannot simply re-sign with the Angels.
- While Major League Baseball will not be making major changes to the game’s rules in the week before the season as some worried, there will be a few minor tweaks.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN provided insights into all 30 clubs in his major season preview article. ($)
- Our good friend Matthew Roberson wrote about the World Baseball Classic over at GQ, talking about how the tournament showed us that baseball can in fact be exciting.
- Meanwhile, Pat Ellington, Jr. discussed the impact that Black players had in showcasing the sport’s talent at the WBC, and how the tournament’s success could lead to growth for Black representation in baseball.
- Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez will likely open the season on the injured list due to elbow inflammation.
Loading comments...