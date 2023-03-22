 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: Mar 22, 2023

Happy National Goof Off Day!

By Shay Weintraub
Happy Wednesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and today I’m another year older (indisputable) and another year wiser (disputable). Other birthdays today include:

Former Lookout Landing contributer Joe Doyle!

Former Mariners pitcher (and current resident on the IL) Edwin Diaz! We actually share the day down to the same year. We’re basically the same minus the gender, the talent, and the number in our bank accounts.

Bend and snap queen, Reese Witherspoon!

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

The Modesto Nuts have unveiled a new design for their Copa de la Diversion identity! Check it out.

Whoops, did I retweet that?

Congratulations to the 2023 World Baseball Classic Champs - Japan!

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Logan Morrison never wore #9 for the Mariners

Poll

8 days until Opening Day! Who never wore #8 for the Mariners?

Daily Fun Poll

Poll

The Mariners have an annual Ping Pong Tournament during Spring Training. What other sport should they add next year?

