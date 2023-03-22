The Daily Catch: Mar 22, 2023

Happy Wednesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and today I’m another year older (indisputable) and another year wiser (disputable). Other birthdays today include:
Former Lookout Landing contributer Joe Doyle!
Former Mariners pitcher (and current resident on the IL) Edwin Diaz! We actually share the day down to the same year. We’re basically the same minus the gender, the talent, and the number in our bank accounts.
Bend and snap queen, Reese Witherspoon!
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Game
SM and SM on SM
Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.
The Modesto Nuts have unveiled a new design for their Copa de la Diversion identity! Check it out.
Whoops, did I retweet that?
This is the biggest moment in the last 20 years of Los Angeles Angels baseball LMFAOOOOOO— rb drafter (@JakesBadTweets) March 22, 2023
Congratulations to the 2023 World Baseball Classic Champs - Japan!
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: Logan Morrison never wore #9 for the Mariners
Poll
8 days until Opening Day! Who never wore #8 for the Mariners?
Mike Leake
Jake Fraley
Nori Aoki
Stefen Romero
Daily Fun Poll
Poll
The Mariners have an annual Ping Pong Tournament during Spring Training. What other sport should they add next year?
H-O-R-S-E
Hackey Sack
Beer Pong
Corn Hole
