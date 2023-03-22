 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/22/23: Cal Raleigh, World Baseball Classic, and Carson Kelly

The World Baseball Classic is over, and what a tournament it was.

By Anders Jorstad
2023 World Baseball Classic: Championship Team USA v. Team Japan Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning folks! The World Baseball Classic has come to a close, with Japan capturing the title in a thrilling game against the U.S. Now that it’s over, we gear up for the regular season to begin. Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims about calling Cal Raleigh’s iconic homer at the end of last season. ($)
  • Congrats to Mr. Crawford for making it into the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame!

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Bomani Jones wrote an opinion piece at the New York Times in which he wonders what will come next for collegiate athletes’ efforts to get paid following the NIL fallout.

