Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/22/23: Cal Raleigh, World Baseball Classic, and Carson Kelly

Good morning folks! The World Baseball Classic has come to a close, with Japan capturing the title in a thrilling game against the U.S. Now that it’s over, we gear up for the regular season to begin. Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims about calling Cal Raleigh’s iconic homer at the end of last season. ($)
- Congrats to Mr. Crawford for making it into the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame!
Congrats to my pops! CFL hall of fame bound https://t.co/RE1YiLPGk8— jp crawford (@jp_crawford) March 16, 2023
Around the league...
- I didn’t know it was up in the air, but Rob Manfred announced that the World Baseball Classic will return in 2026. And, Manfred hopes that more star pitchers will take part in the tournament next time.
- Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly will miss some time with a fractured forearm.
- Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will likely begin the season on the injured list as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.
- It sounds like Bryce Harper might be recovering more quickly than initially thought.
Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies will not place Bryce Harper on the 60-day IL to begin the season. It doesn't preclude them from doing it later. Dombrowski would not say Harper's timeline has changed; club just feels it's not necessary right now to close the door.— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 21, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Bomani Jones wrote an opinion piece at the New York Times in which he wonders what will come next for collegiate athletes’ efforts to get paid following the NIL fallout.
Loading comments...