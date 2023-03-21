The Daily Catch: Mar 21, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and if you watched Japan vs. Mexico in the WBC last night I have one question for you:
Is there anything more beautiful than baseball?
After Rounds 1 & 2, our leaders for the Lookout Landing Readers Bracket Challenges are:
Men’s Tourney: ThatGroovyThing
Women’s Tourney: Corco’s Bracket
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Game (vs. MIL)
No photos available.
SM and SM on SM
Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.
Our guys went on a run to In-N-Out:
Yesterday Jarred Kelenic left the game early without any indication as to why and naturally the trade rumors began to swirl. This is my favorite, and most relatable reason for his early exit:
Ah we got a Baseball Metcalf pic.twitter.com/kKUOCezpEd— Nathan Bishop (@nathan_h_b) March 20, 2023
Necessity is the mother of innovation.
Congratulations to the Wong family on their new addition!
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: Ben Gamel never wore #10
Poll
9 days until Opening Day! Which player never wore #9 for the Mariners?
-
31%
Scott Podsednik
-
52%
Logan Morrison
-
0%
Chone Figgins
-
15%
Dee Strange-Gordon
Daily Fun Poll
Poll
If the Mariners had a flavor, what would it be?
-
7%
Blueberry
-
37%
Blue Raspberry
-
22%
Vanilla Wafer
-
33%
The blue gusher
Loading comments...