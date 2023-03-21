Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/21/23: Teoscar Hernandez, Mark Appel, and Robbie Grossman

In Mariners news...
- Some quality Spring Training content:
Can we get 150 burgers to-go, please?— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 21, 2023
We sent Ty, Cal, J.P. and Bryce to pick up In-N-Out in a golf cart... here’s how it went pic.twitter.com/3e2CXyHzlI
- Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is preparing for Opening Day by catching up for missed time at the World Baseball Classic with the latest in pitch simulation technology.
Around the league...
- In thrilling fashion, Team Japan’s walk-off winner against Mexico sends them to the final of the World Baseball Classic to face Team USA tonight at 4pm PST. Who do you predict will win it all?
- The Philadelphia Phillies have released former first-round draft pick, 30-year old RHP Mark Appel, after deciding he wouldn’t be able to secure a roster spot in the big leagues or Triple-A.
- MLB is considering tweaking its new rules before Opening Day begins, with no known specifics yet the potential of major changes still possible, writes Evan Drellich at The Athletic ($).
- The Texas Rangers plan to use recently-signed veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman as their primary left fielder, as the team has been impressed with adjustments he’s made at the plate and in the field.
