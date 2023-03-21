 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/21/23: Teoscar Hernandez, Mark Appel, and Robbie Grossman

A light batch of links for your Tuesday.

By Becca Weinberg
Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Some quality Spring Training content:

Around the league...

  • In thrilling fashion, Team Japan’s walk-off winner against Mexico sends them to the final of the World Baseball Classic to face Team USA tonight at 4pm PST. Who do you predict will win it all?
  • The Philadelphia Phillies have released former first-round draft pick, 30-year old RHP Mark Appel, after deciding he wouldn’t be able to secure a roster spot in the big leagues or Triple-A.
  • MLB is considering tweaking its new rules before Opening Day begins, with no known specifics yet the potential of major changes still possible, writes Evan Drellich at The Athletic ($).
  • The Texas Rangers plan to use recently-signed veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman as their primary left fielder, as the team has been impressed with adjustments he’s made at the plate and in the field.

