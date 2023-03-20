Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #23

After a disappointing double feature drop yesterday, the Mariners look to get back on track against the Brewers with Logan Gilbert on the bump.

Unfortunately that graphic sits on a throne of lies, as Tom Murphy is a late scratch with Brian O’Keefe taking over instead. No word yet as to why but we’ll try to figure that out, because a banged-up Tom Murphy would be very bad news indeed.

Here’s how the Brewers will oppose the Mariners:

That’s centerfielder and top prospect Garrett Mitchell leading off; in his draft year (2020), he was heavily connected to the Mariners by various draft pundits; as you’ll remember, the Mariners wound up selecting Emerson Hancock sixth overall in that draft instead.

Also scheduled to pitch today for the Mariners: Andres Muñoz, Matt Brash, Trevor Gott, Matt Festa, Penn Murfee, and Riley O’Brien.

Alas, you won’t be able to see those Mariners pitchers in action, as today’s game is a radio-only affair. But it isn’t on delay, so you will be able to dial it up on the radio at 710 Seattle Sports or stream the audio over the interwebs through At Bat, MLB TV, or Mariners.com.

One last bit of news: the Mariners reassigned several players to minor-league camp today: JB Bukauskas, Bryce Miller, José Rodríguez, Harry Ford, Leo Rivas, and Kean Wong were all re-assigned as the Mariners further trimmed their spring training camp to 43 players. We are getting down to the final days of spring!