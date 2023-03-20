 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Catch: Mar 20, 2023

10 more sleeps until Opening Day!

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and Spring began 3 minutes ago! It’s gonna be a good week.

Leaders in our LL Readers Bracket Challenges:

Men’s Tourney: SeattleGinge

Women’s Tourney: mattyFTW

Here’s the catch of the day:

Photos of the Game (vs. CWS)

  • Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray (38) on the mound in the fifth inning during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Sports Complex Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
  •  Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) hands a ball to a fan between inning during a spring training gainst the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Sports Complex Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seattle Mariners outfielder AJ Pollock (8) runs to third and then scores in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) signs autographs for fans before the start of a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Sports Complex Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Poll

Choose your photo of the game:

view results
  • 0%
    Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray (38) on the mound in the fifth inning during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Sports Complex
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) hands a ball to a fan between inning during a spring training gainst the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Sports Complex
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seattle Mariners outfielder AJ Pollock (8) runs to third and then scores in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seattle Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) signs autographs for fans before the start of a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Peoria Sports Complex
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Congratulations to Olivia Pichardo on becoming the first women to appear in a NCAA Division I baseball game!

No thoughts, just boop.

“I’m waiting.”

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: True - Edgar Martinez was the last player to wear #11 for the Mariners

Poll

10 days until Opening Day! Which player never wore #10 for the Mariners?

view results
  • 0%
    Mike Marjama
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Endy Chavez
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Edwin Encarnacion
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ben Gamel
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll

Poll

Which Seattle jersey crossover should the Mariners do?

view results
  • 0%
    Seattle Storm
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seattle Seahawks
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    OL Reign
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seattle Sounders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seattle Kraken
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...