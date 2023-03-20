Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/20/23: Robbie Ray, Austin Nola, and Jurickson Profar

In Mariners news...
- LHP Robbie Ray with an impressive outing in yesterday’s split-squad game against the Chicago White Sox.
Ray with 21 strikeouts in 12 IP this spring. https://t.co/DNfSt3fVjW— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 19, 2023
- The Mariners have signed outfielder Delino DeShields to a minor league contract to add important, defensive-focused outfield depth.
- Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM profiles RHP George Kirby as he enters his second MLB season with more confidence and ease.
Around the league...
- San Diego Padres’ outfielder Juan Soto is considered day-to-day after being taken out of the game with a mild left oblique strain in the team’s minor league game yesterday.
- The Padres’ roster suffered another blow yesterday afternoon as starting catcher Austin Nola was struck in the nose by a fastball, with the team yet to provide updates on his status.
- Second baseman Jose Altuve’s right thumb injury from Team Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic game on Saturday has been classified as a fracture. Altuve will require surgery, and the Houston Astros predict that he could miss a significant amount of time.
- Infielder Jurickson Profar has been signed by the Colorado Rockies on a one-year/$7.75 million deal, pending a physical.
- Team USA dominated against Cuba with a 14-2 win to send them to the finals of the World Baseball Classic. USA will face either Mexico or Japan in the final, depending on the outcome of their semifinal game tomorrow at 4 pm PST.
