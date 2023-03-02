 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #7: Open Game Thread

Walter makes his first appearance of spring

By Connor Donovan
Seattle Mariners Photo Day

Despite yesterday’s bummer of a final score, there was still a lot to like. Julio and Jarred going back to back? Sign me up every day and twice on Sundays. Today the M’s are squaring off against the Padres for the second time this spring, and Logan Gilbert will be making his first appearance.

Set to follow Logan are Prelander Berroa, Gabe Speier, Tayler Saucedo, Ryder Ryan, Travis Kuhn, and Tommy Milone - quite the array! First pitch just got underway a few minutes ago, so let’s hope the M’s can get that first March W out of the way.

Game Time: 12:10pm PST

TV: Nope

Radio: MLB.com, 710 on delay

