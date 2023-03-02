The Daily Catch: Mar 2, 2023

Happy Thursday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and to answer my own question from yesterday’s Daily Catch, my favorite MCU flick is either Captain America: Civil War or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. I’m a sucker for Baby Groot.

Here’s what the Catch dragged in:

Photos of the Game

Grid View Sam Haggerty #0 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smile as they leave the field after the end of the third inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs hugs Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners before the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Robert Perez Jr. #81 of the Seattle Mariners sits in the dugout before the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Jonatan Clase #85 of the Seattle Mariners warms up before a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a solo home-run during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners left fielder Cooper Hummel (21) looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs mascot Clark jokes with Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White (12) prior to a Spring Training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs mascot Clark jokes with Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White (12) prior to a Spring Training game at Sloan Park. vote view results 37% Sam Haggerty #0 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smile as they leave the field after the end of the third inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona (40 votes)

2% Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs hugs Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners before the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona (3 votes)

3% Robert Perez Jr. #81 of the Seattle Mariners sits in the dugout before the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (4 votes)

2% Jonatan Clase #85 of the Seattle Mariners warms up before a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (3 votes)

39% Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a solo home-run during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (43 votes)

0% Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park (1 vote)

6% Seattle Mariners left fielder Cooper Hummel (21) looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park (7 votes)

6% Chicago Cubs mascot Clark jokes with Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White (12) prior to a Spring Training game at Sloan Park. (7 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

SM on SM

Seattle Mariners on social media, that is.

What is Matt thinking? Wrong answers only.

What is Kolten thinking? Wong answers only.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Scott Servais retired after the 2000 baseball season having played his last game in September 2001.

Poll The Seattle Pilots had a farm team named the Co-Pilots. What state were they located in? Florida

Illinois

New York

Virginia vote view results 18% Florida (13 votes)

30% Illinois (21 votes)

14% New York (10 votes)

36% Virginia (25 votes) 69 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll