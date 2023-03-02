The Daily Catch: Mar 2, 2023

Happy Thursday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and to answer my own question from yesterday’s Daily Catch, my favorite MCU flick is either Captain America: Civil War or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. I’m a sucker for Baby Groot.
Here’s what the Catch dragged in:
Photos of the Game
- Sam Haggerty #0 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smile as they leave the field after the end of the third inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
- Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs hugs Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners before the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
- Robert Perez Jr. #81 of the Seattle Mariners sits in the dugout before the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
- Jonatan Clase #85 of the Seattle Mariners warms up before a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a solo home-run during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners left fielder Cooper Hummel (21) looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
- Chicago Cubs mascot Clark jokes with Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White (12) prior to a Spring Training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Pick your photo of the game:
-
37%
Sam Haggerty #0 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smile as they leave the field after the end of the third inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona
-
2%
Christopher Morel #5 of the Chicago Cubs hugs Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners before the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona
-
3%
Robert Perez Jr. #81 of the Seattle Mariners sits in the dugout before the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.
-
2%
Jonatan Clase #85 of the Seattle Mariners warms up before a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.
-
39%
Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a solo home-run during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.
-
0%
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) throws in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park
-
6%
Seattle Mariners left fielder Cooper Hummel (21) looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park
-
6%
Chicago Cubs mascot Clark jokes with Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White (12) prior to a Spring Training game at Sloan Park.
SM on SM
Seattle Mariners on social media, that is.
What is Matt thinking? Wrong answers only.
What is Kolten thinking? Wong answers only.
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: Scott Servais retired after the 2000 baseball season having played his last game in September 2001.
Poll
The Seattle Pilots had a farm team named the Co-Pilots. What state were they located in?
-
18%
Florida
-
30%
Illinois
-
14%
New York
-
36%
Virginia
Daily Fun Poll
Poll
What non-traditional clubhouse pet would you want if you HAD to choose?
-
2%
Parakeet (no cage)
-
14%
Ferret (no cage)
-
31%
Barn cat
-
52%
Teacup pig
Loading comments...