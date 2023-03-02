 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/2/23: Tyler Glasnow, Joe Musgrove, and Jurickson Profar

You’ve got to wonder if the M’s will trade one of their depth arms soon, with the injuries piling up.

By Anders Jorstad
San Diego Padres Spring Training

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! I have just returned from spring training and am ready for real baseball to return. Let’s get to the latest from around the league.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Rays starter Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an oblique issue as injuries pile up around the league.
  • Joe Musgrove is out with a toe fracture after a freak weightlifting incident.
  • The Dodgers ruled that young infielder Gavin Lux has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign.
  • Major League Baseball is lobbying Florida’s government officials to exempt minor leaguers from minimum wage laws.
  • This is pretty awesome, honestly. These reps are important for the minor league guys hoping for a better assignment out the gates.

