Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/2/23: Tyler Glasnow, Joe Musgrove, and Jurickson Profar

Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! I have just returned from spring training and am ready for real baseball to return. Let’s get to the latest from around the league.
In Mariners news...
- The Arkansas Travlers have adopted the “Mad Mallards” as an alternate team identity. You know, like Hannah Montana but for baseball.
- Joe Fann at 710 ESPN has the top takeaways from Mariners camp so far.
Around the league...
- Rays starter Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an oblique issue as injuries pile up around the league.
- Joe Musgrove is out with a toe fracture after a freak weightlifting incident.
- The Dodgers ruled that young infielder Gavin Lux has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign.
- Major League Baseball is lobbying Florida’s government officials to exempt minor leaguers from minimum wage laws.
- This is pretty awesome, honestly. These reps are important for the minor league guys hoping for a better assignment out the gates.
Funny moment here. The Pirates won, 7-4, but both sides agreed to play a bottom of the ninth.— Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) February 28, 2023
One issue: There are no umpires. Backyard baseball in Bradenton. pic.twitter.com/n40fpm3JY2
- Outfielder Jurickson Profar, who remains an MLB free agent, will play with Team Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.
Loading comments...