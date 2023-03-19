Open World Baseball Classic Semifinals Thread

Last night’s WBC tilt between Venezuela and the United States was, for lack of a better word, electric. Multiple lead changes, a go-ahead grand slam, and two long home runs from a guy who only hit eight all of last season? Although I was sad to see Venezuela lose, that game was about as good as it gets.

We’re doing it all again tonight, too! After getting off to an 0-2 start in pool play, Cuba has roared back, winning each of their last three games. Old friend Roenis Elías will get the ball to start, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind you of my personal favorite moment from his time here: a three-hit shutout against the Tigers back when they had one of the scariest lineups in MLB. Here’s hoping he pulls out that ninth-inning hitch in his delivery again.

Adam Wainwright will start for the US, and despite their pitching being a bit of a mixed bag, this squad can really bop. When you have Trea Turner - the author of that grand slam last night - as your ninth hitter, you’re in pretty good shape. In any case, tonight should be just another entry in what has been an unbelievably entertaining tournament, so get set and enjoy!

Game Time: 4:05pm PDT

TV: FS1