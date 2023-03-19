The Daily Catch: Mar 19, 2023

Happy Sunday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I took Mike Trout in my low-stakes Fantasy League draft last night. Roast me in the comments if you must.

With the first two rounds of March Madness almost over let’s see who’s in the lead for our LL Readers Bracket Challenge:

Men’s Tourney: SeattleGinge

Women’s Tourney: Corco’s Bracket

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (vs. CLE)

Photos of the WBC

With the elimination of Venezuela last night, there are no remaining Mariners in the WBC. Sad! Here’s a great photo of Eugenio playing cards with his team.

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Here’s Julio’s “I’ve had the time of my life representing my country at the WBC” (queue Natalie Merchant’s “Kind and Generous”)

The Kid and the King

Who’s winning the WBC?

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Marco Gonzales went to Gonzaga

Daily Fun Poll