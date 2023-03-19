 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/19/23: Félix Hernández, José Altuve, and Randy Arozarena

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 World Baseball Classic: Quarterfinal Team Puerto Rico v. Team Mexico Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • File -> Save As -> Emotional_Support_Content
  • Getting an impromptu Spanish pop quiz is definitely one of my recurring stress nightmares, but Andrés makes it seem so much less daunting here.

Around the league...

  • ICYMI, last night’s game absolutely ruled. Don’t miss Cuba vs. USA tonight at 4 PST.
  • The incredibly disingenuous argument surrounding the WBC, and whether the tournament is “worth the risk” amid the Edwin Díaz injury, has a pretty big new opponent in Major League Baseball team the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Mets owner Steve Cohen has once again opened up the pocketbook, this time to help keep the aforementioned Edwin Díaz as comfortable as possible in the aftermath of his knee injury.
  • After taking an errant pitch off his hand in last night’s USA vs. Venezuela quarterfinal game, José Altuve was forced to leave the game immediately, and the damage may be severe. The Astros have stated they will provide more details on the injury when they are available, possibly as early as today.
  • Personally looking forward to the seemingly inevitable Randy Arozarena focused video from Youtuber Baseball Doesn’t Exist, but for now this Twitter thread scratches the itch quite well.
  • One would think that the career of Adrián Beltré is a cautionary tale about not letting your teammates find out about your fears, but Eduardo Escobar appears to have missed the memo.
  • Former top prospect and current Philadelphia Phillies reliever Mark Appel opened up about the realities of trying to perform under the weight of expectation in a very candid Twitter thread.
  • Josh Reddick retired.

Nick’s pick...

  • Alright alright fine I’ll watch Moneyball before I go to bed, but I’m only doing it because I choose to. Nothing to do with this.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...