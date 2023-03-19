Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/19/23: Félix Hernández, José Altuve, and Randy Arozarena

In Mariners news...
- File -> Save As -> Emotional_Support_Content
Junior and Félix #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/cHK6uHFbyf— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 18, 2023
- Getting an impromptu Spanish pop quiz is definitely one of my recurring stress nightmares, but Andrés makes it seem so much less daunting here.
Tired: Duolingo— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 18, 2023
Wired: Andrés Muñoz pic.twitter.com/ZqhPoVXDjF
Around the league...
- ICYMI, last night’s game absolutely ruled. Don’t miss Cuba vs. USA tonight at 4 PST.
AND SCENE— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 19, 2023
WOW
WHAT A GAME pic.twitter.com/LkXICy4ut1
- The incredibly disingenuous argument surrounding the WBC, and whether the tournament is “worth the risk” amid the Edwin Díaz injury, has a pretty big new opponent in Major League Baseball team the Cincinnati Reds.
- Mets owner Steve Cohen has once again opened up the pocketbook, this time to help keep the aforementioned Edwin Díaz as comfortable as possible in the aftermath of his knee injury.
- After taking an errant pitch off his hand in last night’s USA vs. Venezuela quarterfinal game, José Altuve was forced to leave the game immediately, and the damage may be severe. The Astros have stated they will provide more details on the injury when they are available, possibly as early as today.
Sincere worry inside Venezuela clubhouse that Jose Altuve may have suffered broken thumb on the HBP. No word of confirmation by doctors yet. @Ken_Rosenthal on it from the field.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2023
- Personally looking forward to the seemingly inevitable Randy Arozarena focused video from Youtuber Baseball Doesn’t Exist, but for now this Twitter thread scratches the itch quite well.
Randy Arozarena has been Team Mexico's best player.— Baseball Doesn't Exist (@BaseballDoesnt) March 18, 2023
But last year, he wasn't even Mexican...
Here's how he convinced the President of Mexico to make him a citizen just to play in the WBC... pic.twitter.com/zyPkiOJKUg
- One would think that the career of Adrián Beltré is a cautionary tale about not letting your teammates find out about your fears, but Eduardo Escobar appears to have missed the memo.
Team Venezuela has been putting Eduardo Escobar through hell over his fear of cats. pic.twitter.com/iNdoW5K3Lm— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 18, 2023
- Former top prospect and current Philadelphia Phillies reliever Mark Appel opened up about the realities of trying to perform under the weight of expectation in a very candid Twitter thread.
- Josh Reddick retired.
Nick’s pick...
- Alright alright fine I’ll watch Moneyball before I go to bed, but I’m only doing it because I choose to. Nothing to do with this.
This moment with the Moneyball music gives me chills. Baseball is beautiful pic.twitter.com/MYynJCcgUC— Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) March 19, 2023
