Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #20

Exciting stuff: Julio Rodríguez and Teoscar Hernández are back from the WBC and ready to start playing games again for the Mariners. Today’s game features Julio leading off, Teoscar hitting third, and Jarred Kelenic hitting fourth, with Luis Castillo on the mound. That sounds pretty exciting, right?

Well, temper your excitement, because today’s game once again will not be televised. It’s a split-squad game for Cleveland, but it looks like the A squad will be staying at home to face the Mariners. Zach Plesac will get the start for the Guardians, throwing to Old Friend Mike Zunino.

Slated to pitch behind Castillo are Casey Sadler, Penn Murfee, and Gabe Speier. Really hoping there will be some form of video of Sadler’s outing because I missed seeing Sadler’s live BP when I was down in Arizona and I haven’t had a chance to see him yet this spring.

Tonight’s game starts at 6:05 PM. In the infinitesimal chance you have something better to do on Saturday night than listen to a radio-only broadcast of a spring training game from Goodyear, Arizona, America’s Snooze Button, we’ll have all the highlights for you here on Lookout Landing dot com after the game. Service journalism!