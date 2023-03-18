The Daily Catch: Mar 18, 2023

Happy Saturday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and Spring is just around the corner.
Our current leader in the Lookout Landing Readers Bracket Challenge (Men’s Tourney) is SeattleGinge and the current leader in the Women’s Tourney Bracket Challenge is mattykFTW.
Having the the World Baseball Classic and March Madness going on at the same time is making my little Sporty Spice heart sing.
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Game (vs. San Diego)
- Seattle Mariners second baseman Leonardo Rivas (83) fields a ground ball against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bats against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen (77) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) beats a throw to catcher San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) and scores a run during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Pick your photo of the game:
Seattle Mariners second baseman Leonardo Rivas (83) fields a ground ball against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bats against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen (77) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex
Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) beats a throw to catcher San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) and scores a run during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex
SM and SM on SM
Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.
Ken Griffey Jr. just hits different (literally).
A fan crocheted Casey Sadler’s daughter a frog. So. Cute.
Miggy doing Miggy things.
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: The last time an Irish-born player debuted for Major League Baseball was in 1945.
Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team havs made every NCAA tournament since 1999. Which Mariners pitcher went to Gonzaga?
Marco Gonzales
Chris Flexen
Robbie Ray
George Kirby
Daily Fun Poll
Poll
What device are you viewing this on?
Computer
Tablet
Phone
Other
