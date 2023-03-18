The Daily Catch: Mar 18, 2023

Happy Saturday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and Spring is just around the corner.

Our current leader in the Lookout Landing Readers Bracket Challenge (Men’s Tourney) is SeattleGinge and the current leader in the Women’s Tourney Bracket Challenge is mattykFTW.

Having the the World Baseball Classic and March Madness going on at the same time is making my little Sporty Spice heart sing.

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (vs. San Diego)

Grid View Seattle Mariners second baseman Leonardo Rivas (83) fields a ground ball against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bats against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen (77) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) beats a throw to catcher San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) and scores a run during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Poll Pick your photo of the game: Seattle Mariners second baseman Leonardo Rivas (83) fields a ground ball against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex.

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bats against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen (77) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex

Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) beats a throw to catcher San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) and scores a run during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex vote view results 10% Seattle Mariners second baseman Leonardo Rivas (83) fields a ground ball against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex. (9 votes)

35% Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) bats against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex (32 votes)

15% Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen (77) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex (14 votes)

38% Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) beats a throw to catcher San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) and scores a run during the first inning at Peoria Sports Complex (35 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Ken Griffey Jr. just hits different (literally).

A fan crocheted Casey Sadler’s daughter a frog. So. Cute.

Miggy doing Miggy things.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: The last time an Irish-born player debuted for Major League Baseball was in 1945.

Poll The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team havs made every NCAA tournament since 1999. Which Mariners pitcher went to Gonzaga? Marco Gonzales

Chris Flexen

Robbie Ray

George Kirby vote view results 94% Marco Gonzales (98 votes)

4% Chris Flexen (5 votes)

0% Robbie Ray (0 votes)

0% George Kirby (1 vote) 104 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll