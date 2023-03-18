Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/18/23: Dylan Moore, Cal Raleigh, and Olivia Pichardo

Hello folks and happy Saturday! Let’s check out the latest.
In Mariners news...
- Some Mariners minority owner put on quite the show for Team USA.
Brian McCann and Ken Griffey Jr., coaches for Team USA, had themselves a little BP face off! Here is Mac #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/R2D7Nmt96K— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 17, 2023
- In case you missed it...the Mariners will be without Dylan Moore to start the season.
Bad news for the Mariners. INF Dylan Moore has an oblique strain. Hasn’t really had a ST. Likely out 2-4 weeks. Opens door for Mason McCoy.— Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) March 17, 2023
- The Mariners made a few more roster cuts, which led to the team releasing infielder Drew Ellis.
Around the league...
- Team Mexico won a thriller over Team Puerto Rico 5-4 to advance to the World Baseball Classic semifinals. They slot in alongside Team Japan and Team Cuba in the semis, and will be joined by either Team Venezuela or Team USA, who face each other today.
- Interestingly, the Mets will be reimbursed for Edwin Díaz’s contract for the 2023 season since he was injured during the WBC. Not that they of all teams need the money.
- Shakeia Taylor tells the story of how MLB the Show decided to include Negro Leagues players for the upcoming edition of the game.
- Kyle Glaser at Baseball America spoke to scouts to get takes on players who are poised for a breakout season in 2023. The player whose name came up the most in his discussions: Cal Raleigh. ($)
- Wait, you’re telling me there are women who just...like baseball? Absurd.
Per MLB, Juan Soto home runs and Julio Rodríguez catches are more effective at attracting female fans than pink merch and fashion shows at the ballpark. pic.twitter.com/CEnqN7EYU7— Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) March 17, 2023
- On a similar note...congrats to Olivia! Hopefully she gets more game action going forward.
HISTORY! Olivia Pichardo becomes the first female in history to appear in an NCAA Division I baseball game #EverTrue pic.twitter.com/35mqSIl7rS— Brown Baseball (@BrownU_Baseball) March 17, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson made history yesterday by knocking off No. 1 seed Purdue in the Round of 64 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament yesterday. Among the incredible facts about FDU: they failed to win their own conference tournament, are the first team from the Northeast Conference to ever win a game in the Round of 64, and are the second team from New Jersey in as many years to pull off a shocking win against the Boilermakers (No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s defeated Purdue to reach the Elite 8 last year).
