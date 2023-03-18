 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/18/23: Dylan Moore, Cal Raleigh, and Olivia Pichardo

More like March Sadness (for Dylan Moore & his fans)

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Hello folks and happy Saturday! Let’s check out the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • Some Mariners minority owner put on quite the show for Team USA.
  • In case you missed it...the Mariners will be without Dylan Moore to start the season.

Around the league...

  • On a similar note...congrats to Olivia! Hopefully she gets more game action going forward.

Anders’ picks...

  • No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson made history yesterday by knocking off No. 1 seed Purdue in the Round of 64 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament yesterday. Among the incredible facts about FDU: they failed to win their own conference tournament, are the first team from the Northeast Conference to ever win a game in the Round of 64, and are the second team from New Jersey in as many years to pull off a shocking win against the Boilermakers (No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s defeated Purdue to reach the Elite 8 last year).

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...