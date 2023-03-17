Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #19

After yesterday’s snoozefest of a 0-0 tie against the Giants, the M’s will look to get the bats going as spring training continues. But hey, we’re over halfway through the Cactus League, and Opening Day draws ever closer.

we be playing baseball tonight pic.twitter.com/EBHuuUgZ0y — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 17, 2023

Although Julio Rodríguez, Teoscar Hernández, and Diego Castillo have all returned from the WBC, none are in the lineup or slated to pitch tonight. Always nice to have a breather before getting back to it! Chris Flexen, who is seeing trade speculation swirl ever harder due to Dylan Moore being out for at least a few weeks, will get the ball for the M’s and look to build on his strong spring. Following him will be Andrés Muñoz - his first appearance of 2023 - Penn Murfee, Trevor Gott, Riley O’Brien, and Casey Sadler (!).

The Padres will be countering with Blake Snell, followed by Robert Suárez, Josh Hader, Steven Wilson, and Eric Hanhold. Old friends Austin Nola and Tim Lopes are in their lineup, but other than Fernando Tatís, Jr, they are also running out a B lineup. Tonight’s game, despite being a night matchup, will not be televised, but you can follow along on 710 - now delay-free!

Game Time: 6:40pm PDT

TV: Nada

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB.com