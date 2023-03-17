The Daily Catch: Mar 17, 2023

Happy St. Patrick’s Day, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I had Arizona to win the whole NCAAM Tourney. Rats.

After Day 1 of the men’s tournament, ThatGroovyThing is in 1st place for the Lookout Landing Readers (Mens) Bracket Challenge. Their bracket is called “My One Bracket.” That’s one winning bracket.

Women’s tournament starts today with Gonzaga playing at 7pm PT. Tomorrow Washington State plays at 11:30am PT.

Here’s what we caught for today:

Photos of the Day (M’s at the WBC)

Grid View Eugenio Suárez #7 of Team Venezuela celebrates after hitting a home run against Team Israel during the sixth inning in a World Baseball Classic Pool D game at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Diego Castillo #63 of the Dominican Republic throws a pitch during the seventh inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool D game against Puerto Rico at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic stands on the field prior to Game 10 of Pool D between Team Puerto Rico and Team Dominican Republic at loanDepot Park on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Photos of the Game (vs. SF)

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Tucker and Oakley had a little play date on the PSC fields. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

This is a bloody cute post from Harry Ford (swipe for Papa Ford content).

I don’t mean to plug my own Twitter account but LOOK AT THIS FIND.

The perfect archival find for baseball fans that also love cats does not exi- pic.twitter.com/CBB7gAn75P — shay weintraub (she/her) (@ShayHeyKid_) March 16, 2023

Daily Trivia Question

The answer from two days ago: The Mariners are 198-240 all-time vs. Cleveland. Kudos to the confidence of those that said we were 300-138.

Poll Before P.J. Conlon’s first appearance for the Mets in 2018, when was the last time an Irish-born player made their debut for Major League Baseball? 2000

1970

1945

