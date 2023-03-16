Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game(s) #18

After rain forced the cancellation of yesterday’s game, the Mariners are playing some split-squad action today in Peoria, with an “A” game at the complex and a “B” game going on the backfields at the PSC. We’ll primarily be covering the “A” game, but will try to suss out whatever info we can about the game on the backfields—a task that will be made slightly more difficult by the fact that there’s no TV broadcast of today’s game, boo and hiss.

Here’s today’s lineup for both games. Confusingly, the B game is listed on the left side of the graphic here; the right side, with starter George Kirby, is the A game.

After yesterday’s rainout, we’ve added a second game today. Game B will start at 11 a.m. at Field 2 on the Padres side of the Peoria Sports Complex. pic.twitter.com/jhbkVnvVOF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 16, 2023

One update to the posted lineup: Dylan Moore is a late scratch and will not make his Cactus League debut today. That’s a bummer. Jose Caballero will instead start at short and will bat ninth, pushing everyone else up.

The Giants don’t have their lineup out yet but Alex Cobb will be making the start; also scheduled to pitch is former Mariner prospect Sam Delaplane, as well as the 6’11” Sean Hjelle.

Also scheduled to pitch: Brian Woo, Paul Sewald, Justin Topa, Gabe Speier, and Tayler Saucedo. Missing a chance to watch Brian Woo in action is maybe the biggest bummer of the day. Hopefully there will be some video posted.

Today’s game, as mentioned, isn’t being televised anywhere and is on tape delay at 710, so if you want to follow along live you’ll need to stream it through At Bat, MLB TV (audio only), or on Mariners.com. Game time is 1:10 PT. The “B” squad game is already underway; we’ll bring you updates as we can.