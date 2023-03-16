 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks 3/16/23: Julio Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez, and Edwin Díaz

We should just do the World Baseball Classic every year.

By Anders Jorstad
World Baseball Classic Pool D: Venezuela v Israel Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Hello everyone! It may be college hoops season, but we’re still locked into the world of baseball. Onto the news!

In Mariners news...

  • Julioooooooo! Helping out his pal Diego Castillo, too!
  • Those weren’t the only Mariners who came up big in the WBC yesterday...

Around the league...

