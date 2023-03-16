Mariners Moose Tracks 3/16/23: Julio Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez, and Edwin Díaz

Hello everyone! It may be college hoops season, but we’re still locked into the world of baseball. Onto the news!
In Mariners news...
- Julioooooooo! Helping out his pal Diego Castillo, too!
.@JRODshow44 robbery. ♂️ #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/ikyexh4flc— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2023
- Those weren’t the only Mariners who came up big in the WBC yesterday...
EUGENIO #SubeLaMarea | #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/qv5W0Del4l— Marineros de Seattle (@LosMarineros) March 15, 2023
Around the league...
- In an incredible game, Puerto Rico knocked off the Dominican Republic 5-2 to eliminate the DR from the tournament. Tragically, Edwin Díaz was injured in the celebration and had to be wheeled off the field.
- In the first game of the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals, Team Cuba knocked off Team Australia to advance to the semis.
- Continuing his series on notable Black baseball players and families, Pat Ellington, Jr. profiled Maury & Bump Wills.
- Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated notes that the Yankees players and coaches don’t get...in-flight WiFi?
- A group of Puerto Rican baseball fans broke a Guiness World Record by getting their hair bleached to support their team.
- Alex Eisert at Fangraphs wrote about Miguel Vargas’ strange streak of 12 plate appearances without swinging the bat.
- Rangers right-hander Jake Odorizzi will begin the season on the injured list with arm fatigue.
