Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/15/23: Harry Ford, Jacob Steinmetz, and José Quintana

In Mariners news...
- With a 2-1 loss to Team Mexico last night, Harry Ford and Team Great Britain have been eliminated from the tournament. However, Harry is already a British legend.
This is too good ❤️— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2023
Harry Ford and this Great Britain team are creating some young baseball fans across the pond ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/CJSjr9uwuY
- Speaking of ‘arry, Clinton Yates at Andscape wrote about the revolutionary performance of the young catcher this World Baseball Classic.
- Learn the unique story behind Luis Castillo’s nickname.
Luis Castillo was "La Piedra" before he was even born.— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 14, 2023
In a 1-on-1 sitdown in Spanish, he told me when his mom was pregnant with him, her mom would put pebbles on her head to ease the pain.
It's a cultural belief that goes back generations.
The nickname has stuck ever since. pic.twitter.com/1YTuFs0zoF
- Corey Brock at The Athletic spoke to Mariners brass about Bryce Miller’s rise to prospect stardom in M’s camp. ($)
Around the league...
- The 19-year-old right-hander is the first-ever Orthodox Jewish player drafted by an MLB team, and he certainly held his own against the Dominican Republic.
here's a full string of the Jacob Steinmetz highlights for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/qSVNfUWs4h— Israel Baseball (@ILBaseball) March 15, 2023
- Mike Axisa at CBS Sports ranked all 30 teams by how much pressure there is on them to win the World Series this year.
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus gave his unique take on the pitch clock’s role in baseball. ($)
- In case you missed it, this kid struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, and Manny Machado and was promptly scooped up by the Tigers afterwards. His joy is contagious.
Duque Hebbert took the mound for Nicaragua, and it turned into the opportunity of a lifetime #WorldBaseballClassic @MLBPA @PELOTEROS_MLB @WBCBaseball pic.twitter.com/oVqQifLikN— MiLB Players (@Milb_players) March 14, 2023
- Mets starter José Quintana is suffering from a fractured rib that will keep him out of action for at least half of the season.
- Young Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli left his spring start with elbow discomfort. He will receive an MRI today.
- A pitcher for the Czech Republic team who is an electrician by day struck out Shohei Ohtani and asked for his jersey afterwards.
Anders’ picks...
- Following drawn-out negotiations with Sony, A League of Their Own will finish off the series with a four-episode second season.
