 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/15/23: Harry Ford, Jacob Steinmetz, and José Quintana

The awesome World Baseball Classic storylines continue.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 World Baseball Classic Pool C: Game 5 Team Colombia v. Team Great Britain Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • With a 2-1 loss to Team Mexico last night, Harry Ford and Team Great Britain have been eliminated from the tournament. However, Harry is already a British legend.

Around the league...

  • The 19-year-old right-hander is the first-ever Orthodox Jewish player drafted by an MLB team, and he certainly held his own against the Dominican Republic.
  • Mike Axisa at CBS Sports ranked all 30 teams by how much pressure there is on them to win the World Series this year.
  • Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus gave his unique take on the pitch clock’s role in baseball. ($)
  • In case you missed it, this kid struck out Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, and Manny Machado and was promptly scooped up by the Tigers afterwards. His joy is contagious.

Anders’ picks...

  • Following drawn-out negotiations with Sony, A League of Their Own will finish off the series with a four-episode second season.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...