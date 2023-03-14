Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #17

I am very pro the WBC, just to be clear. But it is a bit of a bummer to have the Mariners facing off against the Royals with no Julio Rodríguez and no Bobby Witt Jr. so we can do a little fun comparison between the two former Rookie of the Year hopefuls. Instead, we’ll get a comparison of two young pitchers in Logan Gilbert and Brad Keller.

Here’s the lineup the Mariners are running out today:

And here’s how the Royals will counter:

We're back in action this afternoon, starting off with a split-squad matchup against the Mariners with Brad Keller on the mound.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/n4uJjTqOPq — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 14, 2023

If you don’t recognize those names, don’t fret; this is a split-squad game for the Royals and they won’t be sending the A-squad over to Peoria. But also, how many Kansas City Royals position players can you name outside of the ones who are currently gone at the WBC (Salvador Pérez, Witt Jr., maybe Vinnie Pasquantino or MJ Melendez)?

Scheduled to pitch for the Mariners behind Gilbert: Emerson Hancock, Paul Sewald, Penn Murfee, Trevor Gott, Joey O’Brien, and Juan Then.

Today’s game starts at 1:10 PT and is unfortunately a radio-only affair. It’s broadcasting delayed on 710 Seattle Sports so you’ll need to dial up Mariners.com or MLB TV (audio only) to follow it live.