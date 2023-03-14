 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/14/23: Jose Quintana, Duque Hebbert, and Brandon Crawford

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodriguez brings in more important runs in key opportunities for the Dominican Republic to keep their hopes of advancing alive:
  • The Mariners have optioned LHP Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Tacoma, which sets their Spring Training roster now at 59 players.
  • Shortstop J.P. Crawford will DH today after dealing with soreness in his right shoulder.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...