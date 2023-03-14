Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/14/23: Jose Quintana, Duque Hebbert, and Brandon Crawford

In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodriguez brings in more important runs in key opportunities for the Dominican Republic to keep their hopes of advancing alive:
.@JRODshow44 extends the lead for #SeaUsRise | #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/pMOPJ01iSG— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 13, 2023
- The Mariners have optioned LHP Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Tacoma, which sets their Spring Training roster now at 59 players.
Roster move: The @Mariners have optioned LHP Brennan Bernardino to Triple-A Tacoma.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) March 13, 2023
- Shortstop J.P. Crawford will DH today after dealing with soreness in his right shoulder.
JP Crawford has a “soggy” right shoulder per Scott Servais. He will DH tomorrow. Mariners are at the point of spring where players are starting to feel some soreness.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 13, 2023
- Mariners top prospect Harry Ford continues to impress for team Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic, as he became the youngest player to hit two home runs in the WBC.
- RHP Paul Sewald discusses his unique MLB journey and how he’s been able to solidify a closing role in the Mariners’ bullpen, as well as his hopes for the coming season.
Around the league...
- The New York Mets are planning to shut down LHP Jose Quintana from throwing for at least three months, after his diagnosis of a stress fracture in his rib last week.
- Team Nicaragua’s 21-year-old RHP Duque Hebbert was recently signed to a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers after a scout watched him pitch in the World Baseball Classic and was impressed with his pitch arsenal and command.
- Veteran San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford has been shut down from baseball activity for the next week due to left knee discomfort.
- Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Jordan Yamamoto has announced his retirement from baseball, and decided to focus on the next phase of his life after dealing with multiple injuries during his playing career.
