 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Catch: Mar 14, 2023

Link to March Madness bracket challenge inside!

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m rooting for Providence College in the Men’s March Madness Tournament and UConn in the Women’s March Madness Tournament. What about you?

I created this free Men’s Tournament bracket and this free Women’s Tournament bracket for all to join! Score updates every morning. No prize except for the undying pride of winning a free March Madness Tournament.

Photos of the Day (Mariners at the WBC)

Not enough photos available for poll.

Photos of the Day (Mariners vs. LAA)

  • Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) dives back into firstbase against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) gets the force out on Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21) in the fourth inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Poll

Pick your photo of the game:

view results
  • 57%
    Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) dives back into firstbase against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
    (41 votes)
  • 12%
    Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) hits against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
    (9 votes)
  • 29%
    Seattle Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong (16) gets the force out on Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss (21) in the fourth inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
    (21 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Friend of the site, Brittney, was the absolute luckiest yesterday getting Logan in on their BeReal.

I, for one, am here for all of the American Revolution jokes being thrown around on Twitter during Great Britain WBC games.

Truly one of the best Twitter accounts out there.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Both of Harry Ford’s parents were born in Great Britain and/or British territories

Poll

How many Seattle Mariners made the 2001 All-Star squad?

view results
  • 12%
    5
    (8 votes)
  • 34%
    6
    (23 votes)
  • 39%
    8
    (26 votes)
  • 13%
    9
    (9 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll

Poll

What position are you in right now reading this?

view results
  • 5%
    Standing up
    (4 votes)
  • 79%
    Sitting down
    (55 votes)
  • 14%
    Laying down
    (10 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...