The Daily Catch: Mar 13, 2023

Photos of the Game (Mariners at the WBC)

Grid View Relief pitcher Matt Brash #6 of Team Canada reacts after the final out to defeat Team Great Britain 18-8 in seven innings during the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Eugenio Suárez #7 and Robinson Chirinos #28 of Team Venezuela pose for a photo in the dugout before Game 4 of Pool D between Team Venezuela and Team Puerto Rico at loanDepot Park on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain hits a three-run home run in the fourth inning during Game 3 of Pool C between Team Great Britain and Team Canada at Chase Field on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain reacts after hitting a three run home run against Team Canada during the fourth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Photos of the Week (Mar 6 - 12)

Vote for your photos from this past week at Mariners Spring Training!

Grid View Seattle Mariners Tom Murphy (2) rounds third base and scores at home past Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) in the second inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields. Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) slides into second base as a throw to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Yonny Hernandez (60) goes high during the fourth inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners runs across the field before a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits the ball during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

You’re looking at the world’s biggest NASCAR fans, here.

This tweet, lol. I can feel my ancestors talking to me from beyond the grave to marry these nice Jewish boys.

We're changing our name from Team Israel to Team Nice Jewish Boys



@DPassner pic.twitter.com/5glOnoTvhd — Israel Baseball (@ILBaseball) March 12, 2023

And this one.

when she says a latke is just a hash brown pic.twitter.com/K0jkVNHfeN — Israel Baseball (@ILBaseball) March 12, 2023

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: JR Ritchie out of Bainbridge High School was drafted in 2022 in the Competitive Balance Round A by the Atlanta Braves.

Daily Fun Poll