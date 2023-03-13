Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/13/23: Harry Ford, Blake Townsend, and Joey Meneses

In Mariners news...
- There are a couple of new, familiar faces looming above T-Mobile’s left field gates.
Julio Rodriguez, and Luis Castillo are the newest additions to the left field entrance! Replacing Mitch Haniger and Marco Gonzales pic.twitter.com/IDp82imCHv— Hailey ✨ (@LoveBrunz) March 12, 2023
- The M’s won a wild Cactus League contest 11-10 against the Rangers yesterday, with Brian O’Keefe coming off the bench to notice a double and a three-run shot. Check out ZAM’s Oscar night-themed cap here if you missed it.
Brian O’Keefe - Seattle Mariners (2)* pic.twitter.com/SrB5bsOT5M— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 12, 2023
- More roster cuts!
Roster moves: pic.twitter.com/wsUEAVp5Go— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 12, 2023
- Taylor Trammell is about three weeks away from getting a bat back in his hand, per Scott Servais. Though we all knew he would most likely open the year on the injured list, this all but confirms it, given Opening Day is just seventeen days away.
In World Baseball Classic news...
- Canada and Great Britain slugged it out, with Canada coming out on top 18-8 before the mercy rule kicked in after seven innings. However, our own Harry Ford brought the pop for Britain.
.@harry_ford delivers on the big stage #SeaUsRise | #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/bixMhe8ExG— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 12, 2023
- Japan triumphed 7-1 over Australia, putting a bow on a perfect 4-0 record in the group stage. Despite the loss, though, an 8-3 victory over the Czech Republic in the nightcap netted Australia the runner-up slot in Pool B.
Australia clinches the second and final spot from Pool B!#WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/42uBSxHQTC— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 13, 2023
- Mariners lefty pitching prospect Blake Townsend got some work against Japan, coming on after a leadoff single in the fourth inning. While he allowed that runner to score after three straight walks - the third to Shohei Ohtani - he avoided further damage with a strikeout of Munetaka Murakami (he of the .318/.458/.711 slash line in NPB last year at age 22) and getting new Red Sox OF/DH Masataka Yoshida on a 4-6 double play. Not too shabby for a 21-year-old who only threw around 25 innings in Modesto and Everett last year!
- Israel rallied late against Nicaragua, with Phillies outfielder Garrett Stubbs providing the go-ahead hit on a two-run double in the ninth. Nicaragua fell to 0-2, and will look to beat the odds against the Dominican Republic this morning at 9am Pacific to stay alive.
- México won big over the US 11-5, and Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses bashed two home runs, capping it off with an all-timer of a bat flip.
Joey Meneses epic bat flip pic.twitter.com/gw0Bpu7WHd— Master flip (@Masterflip_) March 13, 2023
- Venezuela rode seven runs in the first two innings to a 9-6 victory over Puerto Rico. Salvador Pérez and his four-hit, five-RBI night led the charge. Sadly, Eugenio Suárez did not play.
Around the league...
- Longtime Padres and Nationals reliever Craig Stammen suffered a major shoulder injury, and having just turned 39, it’s all but certain his playing days are over.
- Former Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzmán, now with the Giants in an attempt to convert to pitching, left yesterday’s game after showing obvious pain throwing a pitch. I’m a sucker for any story like this (Anthony Gose and James Jones come to mind), and we wish Guzmán a speedy recovery.
- The A’s released infielder Ernie Clement, amid a flurry of roster moves.
Loading comments...