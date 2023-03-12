Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game # 15

Well AJ Pollock is a late sctatch. But fear not! Our pal in Peoria, Kate Preusser, reports that Pollock isn’t injured—he’s just not feeling well. #Relatable. Accordingly, the Mariners have updated the lineup from what was posted on Twitter a few hours ago. If you look really closely, you can see where I’ve photoshopped it.

Here are the pitchers expected to go after Castillo and Heaney:

TEX — Hernández, Otto

SEA — Bernardino*, Clarke, Bukauskas, Williams, Sheffield*

And in case you missed the roster moves, there have been some: Cade Marlowe was optioned to Tacoma, Isiah Campbell to Arkansas, and Jonathan Clase to Everett. Justus Sheffield, Jack Larsen, and Rober Perez, Jr., non-roster invitees all, were re-assigned to Minor League Camp. In total, that leaves the Major League Spring Training roster at 65, though obviously some remain absent to participate in the World Baseball Classic.

First pitch: 1:10 PT (which is an hour earlier than it was yesterday!)

TV: ROOT Sports

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports

Pre-game discussion topic: What is the surprise in Suprise, Arizona?