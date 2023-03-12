The Daily Catch: Mar 12, 2023

Happy Sunday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I want to help you fight those Sunday Scaries with a video of Dash’s newest companion, Chase!

For those of you unaware of Dash, he was made famous by this photo (read the caption for the full story):

Anywho, here’s what we’ve caught:

Photos of Mariners at the WBC

Grid View Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic celebrates after scoring in the first inning of Game 2 of Pool D between Team Dominican Republic and Team Venezuela at loanDepot Park on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama attempt to tag out Yoán Moncada #10 of Team Cuba at the top of the 3rd inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool A game between Cuba and Panama at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Taichung, Taiwan. Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images

Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain reacts to a strike out against Team USA during the eighth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Team USA defeated Team Great Britain 6-2. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #7 of Venezuela celebrates with Jose Altuve #27 after defeating the Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

10 years/$23 million = highest paid contract at the time

I giggled to myself way too much making this tweet.

what Paul Revere muttered to himself before the Midnight Ride pic.twitter.com/JBZ6x81FQM — shay weintraub (she/her) (@ShayHeyKid_) March 12, 2023

Congratulations to Lakeside High School alum, Corbin Carroll on signing a big extension with the Diamondbacks! I’d say he’s the wealthiest LHS alum, but uh, Bill Gates.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Mexico City did not host any games in the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

Daily Fun Poll

Rather than clicking a button in a poll today, I want you to answer this question in the comments:

What’s the first thing you do when you get through the front gates at a baseball game?