The Daily Catch: Mar 12, 2023

Happy Sunday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I want to help you fight those Sunday Scaries with a video of Dash’s newest companion, Chase!
For those of you unaware of Dash, he was made famous by this photo (read the caption for the full story):
Anywho, here’s what we’ve caught:
Photos of Mariners at the WBC
- Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic celebrates after scoring in the first inning of Game 2 of Pool D between Team Dominican Republic and Team Venezuela at loanDepot Park on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images
- Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama attempt to tag out Yoán Moncada #10 of Team Cuba at the top of the 3rd inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool A game between Cuba and Panama at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on March 10, 2023 in Taichung, Taiwan. Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images
- Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain reacts to a strike out against Team USA during the eighth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Team USA defeated Team Great Britain 6-2. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
- Eugenio Suarez #7 of Venezuela celebrates with Jose Altuve #27 after defeating the Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images
Poll
Choose a photo from the WBC:
-
18%
Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic celebrates after scoring in the first inning of Game 2 of Pool D between Team Dominican Republic and Team Venezuela at loanDepot Park on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
-
0%
Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama attempt to tag out Yoán Moncada #10 of Team Cuba at the top of the 3rd inning during the World Baseball Classic Pool A game between Cuba and Panama
-
0%
Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain reacts to a strike out against Team USA during the eighth inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Team USA defeated Team Great Britain 6-2.
-
81%
Eugenio Suarez #7 of Venezuela celebrates with Jose Altuve #27 after defeating the Dominican Republic at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
SM and SM on SM
Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.
10 years/$23 million = highest paid contract at the time
I giggled to myself way too much making this tweet.
what Paul Revere muttered to himself before the Midnight Ride pic.twitter.com/JBZ6x81FQM— shay weintraub (she/her) (@ShayHeyKid_) March 12, 2023
Congratulations to Lakeside High School alum, Corbin Carroll on signing a big extension with the Diamondbacks! I’d say he’s the wealthiest LHS alum, but uh, Bill Gates.
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: Mexico City did not host any games in the 2006 World Baseball Classic.
Poll
Corbin Carroll was drafted 16th overall in the 2019 MLB draft out of Lakeside High School. Has there been another WA State prep player drafted in the first round since then?
-
34%
Yes
-
28%
No
-
36%
Technically no, but in the Competitive Balance Round before Round 2
Daily Fun Poll
Rather than clicking a button in a poll today, I want you to answer this question in the comments:
What’s the first thing you do when you get through the front gates at a baseball game?
