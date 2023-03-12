 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/12/23: Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, and Kyle Schwarber

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners presented an all-women broadcast team for yesterday’s game, the first time women have held the airwaves on a broadcast network.
  • Andrés Muñoz has a new pitch to show off this season.
  • Cal Raleigh and Jarred Kelenic hit back-to-back triples yesterday, a feat two Mariners have not accomplished since...

Around the league...

  • An MRI revealed that Giants outfielder Mitch Haniger has suffered a Grade 1 oblique strain, and will sit out for about a week.
  • Washington native Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed on an 8-year contract extension.
  • Ask and you shall receive.
  • The energy during the entire Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela game was amazing but these vibes are unbeatable.

