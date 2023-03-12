Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/12/23: Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, and Kyle Schwarber

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners presented an all-women broadcast team for yesterday’s game, the first time women have held the airwaves on a broadcast network.
- Andrés Muñoz has a new pitch to show off this season.
- Cal Raleigh and Jarred Kelenic hit back-to-back triples yesterday, a feat two Mariners have not accomplished since...
Last time in regular season: June 28, 2006 at Arizona (Adrián Beltré & José López) in 10-3 win. King Félix started.— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) March 11, 2023
Around the league...
- An MRI revealed that Giants outfielder Mitch Haniger has suffered a Grade 1 oblique strain, and will sit out for about a week.
- Washington native Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed on an 8-year contract extension.
Sources: The @Dbacks and outfielder Corbin Carroll have agreed to an 8-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $111 million. A club option for 2031 would bring the total to $134 million. The team has not announced or commented on the deal.— Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) March 11, 2023
- Ask and you shall receive.
Guy in the background: HIT A SCHWARBOMB— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 12, 2023
Kyle: ok pic.twitter.com/EvElpmGMtc
- The energy during the entire Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela game was amazing but these vibes are unbeatable.
Acuna went on IG Live immediately after the game ended lmao this is so electric pic.twitter.com/Tbnrd2PWe6— Addison (@YankeeWRLD) March 12, 2023
