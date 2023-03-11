Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #14

For the first time ever the Mariners are featuring an all-female broadcast for one of their games! To do so, the broadcast is pulling talent from the Seattle crew and a couple other squads. Today’s broadcast lineup includes:

Jenny Cavnar (Colorado Rockies), play-by-play announcer

Angie Mentink (Seattle Mariners), analyst

Jen Mueller (Seattle Mariners), sideline reporter

Julia Morales (Houston Astros), sideline reporter

Alison Vigil, game producer

Erica Ferrero, game director

Today’s Lineup

Following Flexen the probable pitchers are: McGee, Murfee, Gott, O’Brien, Then

For the Rockies, here’s the lineup they’re trotting out: