Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #14

For the first time ever the Mariners are featuring an all-female broadcast for one of their games! To do so, the broadcast is pulling talent from the Seattle crew and a couple other squads. Today’s broadcast lineup includes:
- Jenny Cavnar (Colorado Rockies), play-by-play announcer
- Angie Mentink (Seattle Mariners), analyst
- Jen Mueller (Seattle Mariners), sideline reporter
- Julia Morales (Houston Astros), sideline reporter
- Alison Vigil, game producer
- Erica Ferrero, game director
HERstory https://t.co/WqvUivZImd— Angie Mentink (@AngieMentink) March 11, 2023
Today’s Lineup
Catch today’s game with @ROOTSPORTS_NW’s first-ever all-female broadcast pic.twitter.com/483qpMScSZ— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2023
Following Flexen the probable pitchers are: McGee, Murfee, Gott, O’Brien, Then
For the Rockies, here’s the lineup they’re trotting out:
Moustakas makes his Rockies debut!— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 11, 2023
@ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/8vDUVy3PCL
Loading comments...