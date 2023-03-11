 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #14

It’s an all-female broadcast!

By Shay Weintraub
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

For the first time ever the Mariners are featuring an all-female broadcast for one of their games! To do so, the broadcast is pulling talent from the Seattle crew and a couple other squads. Today’s broadcast lineup includes:

  • Jenny Cavnar (Colorado Rockies), play-by-play announcer
  • Angie Mentink (Seattle Mariners), analyst
  • Jen Mueller (Seattle Mariners), sideline reporter
  • Julia Morales (Houston Astros), sideline reporter
  • Alison Vigil, game producer
  • Erica Ferrero, game director

Today’s Lineup

Following Flexen the probable pitchers are: McGee, Murfee, Gott, O’Brien, Then

For the Rockies, here’s the lineup they’re trotting out:

