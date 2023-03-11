The Daily Catch: Mar 11, 2023

Happy Saturday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and today the Mariners will have it’s first ever all-female broadcast!

On Saturday, the @Mariners game against the Rockies will feature our first ever all-female broadcast.



Coverage starts at 12:00 PM PT / 1:00 PM MT on ROOT SPORTS pic.twitter.com/2s4HlKFEhH — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) March 7, 2023

Here's today's catch:

Photos of the Game (ST vs. CAN)

A whole new batch of photos vs. Canada were uploaded after the original poll went out so we’re doing this again. Vote for your favorite photo vs. Canada!

Grid View Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits the ball during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners warms up before a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Tommy La Stella #4 of the Seattle Mariners during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Prelander Berroa #84 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Jake Scheiner #72 of the Seattle Mariners hits the ball during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Photos of the Game (WBC Exhibition Games + Mariners)

Grid View Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Dominican Republic hits a sacrifice fly in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during an exhibition game Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Harry Ford #1 of Team Great Britain sits in the dugout during a workout in advance of the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Jeremy Peña #3, Julio Rodriguez #44, and Teoscar Hernandez #37 react after Jeremy Celedonio #29 of the Dominican Republic hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during an exhibition game at CoolToday Park Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Milkar Perez #17 of Team Nicaragua in action during World Baseball Classic Pool D Workout Day at loanDepot park Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Photos of the Game (ST vs. CIN)

No photos available from this game.

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Julio is HYPED to represent the DR!

Team Italy might just be the sweethearts of this year’s WBC.

On brand, really.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Scott Servais never competed in a World Baseball Classic (the tournament began in 2006 after his playing days), but he did compete for Team USA in the 1987 Pan American Cup, 1987 Intercontinental Cup, 1988 Baseball World Cup and 1988 Olympic Games.

What city did NOT host any games during the 2006 World Baseball Classic? Phoenix, Arizona

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Tokyo, Japan

Daily Fun Poll