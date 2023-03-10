Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #13

Today the Mariners play their shadow-selves, the Cincinnati Reds, in the 13th game of the spring. Hello to all the Reds crossover fans out there! Here’s how the Mariners line up behind starter George Kirby:

Following Kirby will be Most Valuable Tacoma Rainier Darren McCaughan (aka the D-Mac Attack), Justin Topa, Gabe Speier, Tayler Saucedo, and Ryder Ryan.

Are you ready to Remember Some Guys, 2022 Trades Edition? Here’s the Reds’ travel roster for today:

Today’s game will air live on ROOT Sports if you have a TV handy (we won’t tell your boss) or you can listen live on 710 Seattle Sports with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill on the call. Game time starts at 12:10 PT - remember, Seattle time still lags behind Arizona time by an hour until Sunday, when Daylight Savings Time occurs in the Northwest.

As a reminder, tomorrow’s game is also televised, and it’s a historic broadcast, at that: ROOT’s first-ever all-female broadcast, including Jenny Cavnar (Rockies) on play-by-play with our own Northwest Treasure Angie Mentink doing analysis, with Jen Mueller and Julia Morales (Astros) doing the sideline reporting. The all-female broadcast will extend behind the camera, as well, staffed with women from the production team: Game Producer Alison Vigil, Graphics Producer Susan Strand, and Game Director Erica Ferrero will all help bring the game to your televisions/streaming devices of choice.