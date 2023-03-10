The Daily Catch: Mar 10, 2023

Happy Friday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I can’t wait to sleep in tomorrow. Who else has been singing this all week?

Photos of the Game (ST vs. Canada)

Poll Pick your photo of the game: Kaden Polcovich #82 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.

Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits the ball during the first inning of a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.

Photos of the Day (WBC Day 3)

Not enough Mariners showed up in photos from the World Baseball Classic to have a poll. Write your congressperson, people.

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Will Year 7 be Sam Carlson’s year?

Forza Azzurri!

If you want corny Dad content, look no further than Dave Sims’ Instagram account.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: There were 11 Mariners that committed to the World Baseball Classic in 2017 whereas there are 10 in 2023.

True or False: Scott Servais played in the World Baseball Classic

False vote view results 22% True (20 votes)

77% False (68 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll