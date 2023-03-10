 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: Mar 10, 2023

Procrastinators should set their clocks forward today.

By Shay Weintraub
Happy Friday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I can’t wait to sleep in tomorrow. Who else has been singing this all week?

Photos of the Game (ST vs. Canada)

Poll

Pick your photo of the game:

  • 12%
    Kaden Polcovich #82 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.
    (13 votes)
  • 20%
    Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.
    (21 votes)
  • 19%
    Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits the ball during the first inning of a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.
    (20 votes)
  • 47%
    Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners runs across the field before a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.
    (48 votes)
  • Kaden Polcovich #82 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images
  • Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images
  • Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits the ball during the first inning of a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images
  • Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners runs across the field before a Spring Training exhibition game against Team Canada at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Photos of the Day (WBC Day 3)

Not enough Mariners showed up in photos from the World Baseball Classic to have a poll. Write your congressperson, people.

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Will Year 7 be Sam Carlson’s year?

Forza Azzurri!

If you want corny Dad content, look no further than Dave Sims’ Instagram account.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: There were 11 Mariners that committed to the World Baseball Classic in 2017 whereas there are 10 in 2023.

Poll

True or False: Scott Servais played in the World Baseball Classic

  • 22%
    True
    (20 votes)
  • 77%
    False
    (68 votes)
Daily Fun Poll

Poll

What market do you live in?

  • 69%
    Mariners market
    (74 votes)
  • 10%
    Another American League market
    (11 votes)
  • 13%
    A National League market
    (14 votes)
  • 6%
    Both (LA/NYC/Chicago)
    (7 votes)
