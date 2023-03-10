 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/10/23: Carlos Rodón, Yuli Gurriel, and Albert Pujols

Things are not looking good in the Bronx.

By Anders Jorstad
New York Yankees Pitcher Carlos Rodon Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

Good morning one and all and happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times wrote about all of the exciting young arms in Mariners camp this year.

Around the league...

  • The Yankees got even more bad news with regards to the health of their pitching staff as it was announced recent signee Carlos Rodón is suffering from a forearm strain and will not be ready for Opening Day. The Yanks seem like a prime candidate to acquire some pitching depth heading into the season, and maybe the Mariners are a good fit.
  • Rodón isn’t the only Yankees arm who will start the season on the injured list.
  • After weeks of rumors that the two were talking about a deal, the Miami Marlins have agreed to a contract with first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
  • The Czech Republic team really is a marvel: they made it into the tournament even though most of the players have regular day jobs. ESPN has the story.
  • Albert Pujols is interested in becoming a coach in the future, but not for a few years.

