Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/10/23: Carlos Rodón, Yuli Gurriel, and Albert Pujols

Good morning one and all and happy Friday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times wrote about all of the exciting young arms in Mariners camp this year.
Around the league...
- The Yankees got even more bad news with regards to the health of their pitching staff as it was announced recent signee Carlos Rodón is suffering from a forearm strain and will not be ready for Opening Day. The Yanks seem like a prime candidate to acquire some pitching depth heading into the season, and maybe the Mariners are a good fit.
- Rodón isn’t the only Yankees arm who will start the season on the injured list.
Tommy Kahnle and Lou Trivino will also begin the season on the IL, Brian Cashman said.— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 9, 2023
- After weeks of rumors that the two were talking about a deal, the Miami Marlins have agreed to a contract with first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
- The Czech Republic team really is a marvel: they made it into the tournament even though most of the players have regular day jobs. ESPN has the story.
- Albert Pujols is interested in becoming a coach in the future, but not for a few years.
