FanPost Friday: Chilly spring polls for Mariners fans

Time to hit the polls and sound off on the World Baseball Classic, Mariners Spring Training progress, pitch clocks, and more!

By sanford_and_son
/ new
Dominican Republic v Atlanta Braves Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! It’s technically still winter, but we’ve got spring on the mind with all this practice and exhibition baseball in the air. I am ready for it not to be so dang cold and grey in Seattle, I don’t know about y’all. I’m sure it’ll warm up by like July 5th, right? At least the increased amount of daylight has been nice lately

Anyways, I appreciate everyone who weighed in last week with their way-too-soon Spring Training hot takes. Let’s take a look at some highlights before we hit the polls.

Devoted LL Mod Squad member btownfritz has some worrisome takes on the Mariners pitching staff:

If the season goes very pear-shaped, blame Fritz! (just kidding, do not blame Fritz)

Moving on, a palate-cleanser from jim_blodgett:

Mmmm, tastes like optimism!

Known teal-hater Reacher11 checks in:

Fun fact: the grassy know was actually teal (Northwest Green).

Canada v Seattle Mariners
oh hi ichi!
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

All right, enough shenanigans. St. Patrick’s Day is next week after all. It’s time for some Mariners & WBC grab-bag polls!

Poll

Who is going to win the World Baseball Classic?

view results
  • 17%
    USA
    (44 votes)
  • 56%
    Dominican Republic
    (143 votes)
  • 0%
    Canada
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mexico
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Puerto Rico
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    China
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cuba
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    Chinese Taipei
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    Netherlands
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Italy
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Panama
    (1 vote)
  • 13%
    Japan
    (35 votes)
  • 0%
    Korea
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Australia
    (1 vote)
  • 2%
    Czech Republic
    (7 votes)
  • 0%
    Colombia
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Great Britain
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Venezuela
    (2 votes)
  • 1%
    Israel
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Nicaragua
    (0 votes)
251 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many home runs will Julio Rodríguez hit in the 2023 WBC?

view results
  • 17%
    5 or more
    (40 votes)
  • 21%
    4
    (50 votes)
  • 30%
    3
    (69 votes)
  • 22%
    2
    (52 votes)
  • 4%
    1
    (11 votes)
  • 3%
    Zero :(
    (7 votes)
229 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Justus Sheffield make a start for the 2023 Mariners?

view results
  • 15%
    Yes
    (38 votes)
  • 51%
    No
    (127 votes)
  • 32%
    Don’t put that evil out in the world
    (80 votes)
245 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Tommy La Stella have any regular season at-bats with the 2023 Mariners?

view results
  • 60%
    Yes
    (141 votes)
  • 24%
    No
    (58 votes)
  • 14%
    Abstain
    (34 votes)
233 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What level of baseball does Harry Ford end the 2023 season in?

view results
  • 29%
    Triple A
    (70 votes)
  • 55%
    Double A
    (134 votes)
  • 3%
    High A
    (9 votes)
  • 0%
    Low A
    (0 votes)
  • 11%
    (whispers) gets a couple starts at the end of the season with the Mariners
    (28 votes)
241 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you like the pitch clock so far?

view results
  • 32%
    Huge fan
    (78 votes)
  • 52%
    Not quite sure yet, but shorter games are good
    (125 votes)
  • 7%
    No
    (17 votes)
  • 7%
    It’s an affront to the pastime in general
    (19 votes)
239 votes total Vote Now

That’s all for this week, folks! Be sure to read Zach Mason’s post and take his much more rigorous predictions survey. Have a great weekend!

