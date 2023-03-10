FanPost Friday: Chilly spring polls for Mariners fans

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! It’s technically still winter, but we’ve got spring on the mind with all this practice and exhibition baseball in the air. I am ready for it not to be so dang cold and grey in Seattle, I don’t know about y’all. I’m sure it’ll warm up by like July 5th, right? At least the increased amount of daylight has been nice lately
Anyways, I appreciate everyone who weighed in last week with their way-too-soon Spring Training hot takes. Let’s take a look at some highlights before we hit the polls.
Devoted LL Mod Squad member btownfritz has some worrisome takes on the Mariners pitching staff:
If the season goes very pear-shaped, blame Fritz! (just kidding, do not blame Fritz)
Moving on, a palate-cleanser from jim_blodgett:
Mmmm, tastes like optimism!
Known teal-hater Reacher11 checks in:
Fun fact: the grassy know was actually teal (Northwest Green).
All right, enough shenanigans. St. Patrick’s Day is next week after all. It’s time for some Mariners & WBC grab-bag polls!
Poll
Who is going to win the World Baseball Classic?
-
17%
USA
-
56%
Dominican Republic
-
0%
Canada
-
0%
Mexico
-
0%
Puerto Rico
-
0%
China
-
0%
Cuba
-
3%
Chinese Taipei
-
1%
Netherlands
-
0%
Italy
-
0%
Panama
-
13%
Japan
-
0%
Korea
-
0%
Australia
-
2%
Czech Republic
-
0%
Colombia
-
0%
Great Britain
-
0%
Venezuela
-
1%
Israel
-
0%
Nicaragua
Poll
How many home runs will Julio Rodríguez hit in the 2023 WBC?
-
17%
5 or more
-
21%
4
-
30%
3
-
22%
2
-
4%
1
-
3%
Zero :(
Poll
Will Justus Sheffield make a start for the 2023 Mariners?
-
15%
Yes
-
51%
No
-
32%
Don’t put that evil out in the world
Poll
Will Tommy La Stella have any regular season at-bats with the 2023 Mariners?
-
60%
Yes
-
24%
No
-
14%
Abstain
Poll
What level of baseball does Harry Ford end the 2023 season in?
-
29%
Triple A
-
55%
Double A
-
3%
High A
-
0%
Low A
-
11%
(whispers) gets a couple starts at the end of the season with the Mariners
Poll
Do you like the pitch clock so far?
-
32%
Huge fan
-
52%
Not quite sure yet, but shorter games are good
-
7%
No
-
7%
It’s an affront to the pastime in general
That’s all for this week, folks! Be sure to read Zach Mason’s post and take his much more rigorous predictions survey. Have a great weekend!
