FanPost Friday: Chilly spring polls for Mariners fans

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! It’s technically still winter, but we’ve got spring on the mind with all this practice and exhibition baseball in the air. I am ready for it not to be so dang cold and grey in Seattle, I don’t know about y’all. I’m sure it’ll warm up by like July 5th, right? At least the increased amount of daylight has been nice lately

Anyways, I appreciate everyone who weighed in last week with their way-too-soon Spring Training hot takes. Let’s take a look at some highlights before we hit the polls.

Devoted LL Mod Squad member btownfritz has some worrisome takes on the Mariners pitching staff:

If the season goes very pear-shaped, blame Fritz! (just kidding, do not blame Fritz)

Moving on, a palate-cleanser from jim_blodgett:

Mmmm, tastes like optimism!

Known teal-hater Reacher11 checks in:

Fun fact: the grassy know was actually teal (Northwest Green).

All right, enough shenanigans. St. Patrick’s Day is next week after all. It’s time for some Mariners & WBC grab-bag polls!

Poll Who is going to win the World Baseball Classic? USA

Dominican Republic

Canada

Mexico

Puerto Rico

China

Cuba

Chinese Taipei

Netherlands

Italy

Panama

Japan

Korea

Australia

Czech Republic

Colombia

Great Britain

Venezuela

Israel

Nicaragua vote view results 17% USA (44 votes)

56% Dominican Republic (143 votes)

0% Canada (0 votes)

0% Mexico (0 votes)

0% Puerto Rico (1 vote)

0% China (0 votes)

0% Cuba (0 votes)

3% Chinese Taipei (10 votes)

1% Netherlands (3 votes)

0% Italy (0 votes)

0% Panama (1 vote)

13% Japan (35 votes)

0% Korea (0 votes)

0% Australia (1 vote)

2% Czech Republic (7 votes)

0% Colombia (0 votes)

0% Great Britain (1 vote)

0% Venezuela (2 votes)

1% Israel (3 votes)

0% Nicaragua (0 votes) 251 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many home runs will Julio Rodríguez hit in the 2023 WBC? 5 or more

4

3

2

1

Zero :( vote view results 17% 5 or more (40 votes)

21% 4 (50 votes)

30% 3 (69 votes)

22% 2 (52 votes)

4% 1 (11 votes)

3% Zero :( (7 votes) 229 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Justus Sheffield make a start for the 2023 Mariners? Yes

No

Don’t put that evil out in the world vote view results 15% Yes (38 votes)

51% No (127 votes)

32% Don’t put that evil out in the world (80 votes) 245 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Tommy La Stella have any regular season at-bats with the 2023 Mariners? Yes

No

Abstain vote view results 60% Yes (141 votes)

24% No (58 votes)

14% Abstain (34 votes) 233 votes total Vote Now

Poll What level of baseball does Harry Ford end the 2023 season in? Triple A

Double A

High A

Low A

(whispers) gets a couple starts at the end of the season with the Mariners vote view results 29% Triple A (70 votes)

55% Double A (134 votes)

3% High A (9 votes)

0% Low A (0 votes)

11% (whispers) gets a couple starts at the end of the season with the Mariners (28 votes) 241 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you like the pitch clock so far? Huge fan

Not quite sure yet, but shorter games are good

No

It’s an affront to the pastime in general vote view results 32% Huge fan (78 votes)

52% Not quite sure yet, but shorter games are good (125 votes)

7% No (17 votes)

7% It’s an affront to the pastime in general (19 votes) 239 votes total Vote Now

That’s all for this week, folks! Be sure to read Zach Mason’s post and take his much more rigorous predictions survey. Have a great weekend!