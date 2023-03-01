Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #6: Open Game Thread

The Seattle Mariners continue to March through spring training games, today taking on the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, AZ at Sloan Park. Robbie Ray starts for the second time of these pre-season matchups. Other probable pitchers for Seattle include Hancock, Brash, Festa, Clarke, and Bukauskas.

The Cubs are similarly running out a could-be-maybe (not really) major league lineup, and also Cody Bellinger.

The game starts at 12:05 Pacific. If you are able to watch on MLB TV the Cubs broadcast is the sole video option available, and the Seattle Sports 710 radio feed is also broadcasting, with a delay.