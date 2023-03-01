The Daily Catch: Mar 1, 2023

Happy Wednesday/Hump Day (if you’re named Mike), readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m making my way through all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films right now. Which movie is your fave?

Here’s what we’ve reeled in for today:

Photos of the Game

Photographic evidence that the Mariners played a game is BACK, BABY.

Grid View Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) hits a 3 run home run in the second inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Peoria Sports Complex. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen (88) throws to the plate against Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) the first inning of a spring training game at the Peoria Sports Complex. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) beats the tag by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Angel Martinez (79) in the first inning of a spring training game at the Peoria Sports Complex Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws to the plate during the first inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Peoria Sports Complex. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Umpires and coaches meet at home plate prior to the start of a spring training game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

SM on SM

Seattle Mariners on social media, that is.

Whole squad showed up for the Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards Show.

Speaking of the Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards Show...

Mariner’s graphic design guy Trevor Milless imagined what a signature JRod cleat could look like.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Kolten Wong was drafted in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, Marco Gonzales was drafted in the first round by them in 2013.

