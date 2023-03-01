The Daily Catch: Mar 1, 2023

Happy Wednesday/Hump Day (if you’re named Mike), readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m making my way through all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films right now. Which movie is your fave?
Here’s what we’ve reeled in for today:
Photos of the Game
Photographic evidence that the Mariners played a game is BACK, BABY.
- Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) hits a 3 run home run in the second inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Peoria Sports Complex. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen (88) throws to the plate against Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) the first inning of a spring training game at the Peoria Sports Complex. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) beats the tag by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Angel Martinez (79) in the first inning of a spring training game at the Peoria Sports Complex Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws to the plate during the first inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Peoria Sports Complex. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
- Umpires and coaches meet at home plate prior to the start of a spring training game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Pick your photo of the game:
SM on SM
Seattle Mariners on social media, that is.
Whole squad showed up for the Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards Show.
SEATTLE pic.twitter.com/vfLqQOvxzE— Buoy (@SEAbuoy) March 1, 2023
Speaking of the Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards Show...
Mariner’s graphic design guy Trevor Milless imagined what a signature JRod cleat could look like.
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: Kolten Wong was drafted in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, Marco Gonzales was drafted in the first round by them in 2013.
Poll
Was Scott Servais’ last game *as a player* before, during, or after the 2000 season?
Before
During
After
Daily Fun Poll
Poll
Have you ever been to a Mariners Spring Training game?
Yes
No
