Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/8/23: Bo Bichette, MLB Realignment, and LeBron James

Hello everyone! Here’s what’s happening in baseball right now...
In Mariners news...
- In his latest mailbag, Corey Brock at The Athletic answered questions on Mariners All-Stars, offseason regrets, likely roster cuts, and more. ($)
Around the league...
- Bo Bichette has spent this offseason helping out with an after-school program in his hometown.
- Speaking of Bichette, he has reportedly settled on a deal with the Jays to cover his arb years.
Per sources, #BlueJays have now avoided arb with Bo Bichette on a multi-year deal.— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) February 8, 2023
Terms still unclear but sources said a three-year term was under active discussion this week.
- Alex Eisert at Fangraphs wonders what would happen if every pitcher tried throwing from a sidearm release.
- This sparked a good deal of conversation online yesterday. Partially because it’s totally unhinged (New York, Boston, and Philly fans would riot) but also, I would give up a small fortune to make this a reality for Seattle.
When MLB expands to 32 teams, it should forget the AL and NL.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 7, 2023
Embrace a dramatic geographic realignment.
Here's one way @JimBowdenGM thinks it could look ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ipYj7C4ouZ
- Mark Feinsand at MLB polled front office executives for their thoughts on how the offseason went.
Anders’ picks...
- In NBA news...
38,388 POINTS— NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023
LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3
Loading comments...