Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/8/23: Bo Bichette, MLB Realignment, and LeBron James

Starting off your Wednesday with some news from around baseball (and other sports).

By Anders Jorstad
Hello everyone! Here’s what’s happening in baseball right now...

In Mariners news...

  • In his latest mailbag, Corey Brock at The Athletic answered questions on Mariners All-Stars, offseason regrets, likely roster cuts, and more. ($)

Around the league...

  • Alex Eisert at Fangraphs wonders what would happen if every pitcher tried throwing from a sidearm release.
  • This sparked a good deal of conversation online yesterday. Partially because it’s totally unhinged (New York, Boston, and Philly fans would riot) but also, I would give up a small fortune to make this a reality for Seattle.

Anders’ picks...

