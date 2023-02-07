Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/7/23: Ian Kinsler, Stephen Piscotty, and Ronald Guzman

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners continue to show their excitement for Teoscar Hernandez joining their team and the important power he can add to their offense. ($)
- Spring Training Prefunk begins today at 10 am, with various ways to interact with Mariners players via Youtube, Instagram Live, Twitter, and more, followed by Trivia Night at Hatback Bar and Grille with Rick Rizzs.
Around the league...
- Jeff Passan at ESPN+ sits down with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen to learn about the team’s record-setting payroll, his relationships with other owners, what’s in store for the future of the team, and more. ($)
- First baseman Ronald Guzman, who was recently acquired by the San Francisco Giants, is reportedly attempting to become a two-way player, as videos of him pitching have been shared on social media. Entering Spring Training as one of the team’s non-roster invitees, Guzman is listed as both a pitcher and an infielder.
- Texas Rangers Hall of Famer and former second baseman Ian Kinsler is returning to the team as a special assistant to GM Chris Young.
- Veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in agreement with the Giants on a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp, earning him $1 million if he makes the big league roster in 2023.
- MLB The Show 23 is set to feature eight of the greatest Negro League legends, and incorporate their stories of triumph over adversity in multiple game modes.
