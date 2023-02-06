Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/6/23: Carlos Beltran, Brandon Crawford, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto discusses the team’s expectations for first baseman Evan White this season and their hopes for his recovery moving forward.
- 2023 Spring Training single-game tickets are still available, make sure to grab yours today!
Around the league...
- Carlos Beltran is set to return to the New York Mets in a front office role as a baseball operations assistant to GM Billy Eppler.
- Brandon Crawford discusses his future with the San Francisco Giants and the work he’s been putting in this offseason.
- MLB legend Johnny Bench considers Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to be one of the best catchers in baseball today, commenting on his work ethic and durability.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. estimates that he’s 90 percent recovered from his shoulder and wrist surgeries, and has been participating in baseball activities for about a month. He plans to be a full participant in the San Diego Padres’ first full-squad workout on February 22nd.
