 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/6/23: Carlos Beltran, Brandon Crawford, and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Some light links to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Carlos Beltran is set to return to the New York Mets in a front office role as a baseball operations assistant to GM Billy Eppler.
  • Brandon Crawford discusses his future with the San Francisco Giants and the work he’s been putting in this offseason.
  • MLB legend Johnny Bench considers Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to be one of the best catchers in baseball today, commenting on his work ethic and durability.
  • Fernando Tatis Jr. estimates that he’s 90 percent recovered from his shoulder and wrist surgeries, and has been participating in baseball activities for about a month. He plans to be a full participant in the San Diego Padres’ first full-squad workout on February 22nd.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...