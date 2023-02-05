Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/5/23: Fernando Valenzuela, Logan Webb, and Miguel Rojas

In Mariners news...
- Sam Haggerty shared his thoughts on the Mariners and their postseason run with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.
"We're THAT close."— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 4, 2023
Sam Haggerty re-lives the Mariners postseason run and how it's changed the perception in Seattle. @Mariners | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/pWTeRAj0r8
- Happy belated birthday to George Kirby!
It’s @gkirb98’s birthdayyyy! pic.twitter.com/uHTW0YOWHL— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 4, 2023
Around the league...
- The Padres embarked on a surprise community event Friday ahead of their fan fest. (A fan fest and then some? If only the Mariners did something of the sort...)
- The Giants have been in talks with Logan Webb about a long-term extension.
- The Royals are looking to solidify several of their positions, including multiple possible contract extensions.
- Nick Plummer and Nick Martini have signed minor league deals with the Cincinnati Reds.
- The Dodgers are finally going to retire Fernando Valenzuela’s number.
Fernandomania Forever.@Dodgers to retire Fernando Valenzuela's No. 34 this summer. pic.twitter.com/1lrhrhAKPZ— MLB (@MLB) February 4, 2023
- Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers are in agreement on a contract extension.
The Los Angeles #Dodgers and INF Miguel Rojas have agreed on a two-year, $11M contract extension. The deal goes through 2024, with a $5M club option for 2025 or a $1M buyout, sources tell @ElExtrabase.— Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) February 4, 2023
- A decision was reached between Atlanta and Max Fried in arbitration.
Sources: Max Fried lost to the Braves in arbitration, as a panel of arbitrators ruled in the club’s favor on Saturday.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) February 4, 2023
In 2023, Fried will make $13.5 million instead of the $15 million he sought.
- The Los Angeles Appropriating Angels of Actually Anaheim announced a jersey patch partner.
“You approach each day with the goal in mind, laying the foundation for what’s to come.”— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 4, 2023
We’re proud to announce @FBMSupply as our official jersey patch partner! pic.twitter.com/3mZrhc4ews
- The Mets issued a major health update on pitching prospect Matt Allan.
Update from the Mets on pitching prospect Matt Allan: pic.twitter.com/OHzr3FZIcY— Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 4, 2023
Bee’s pick...
- It may not be the cinematic Mario experience we will be getting, but it is the one that we deserve.
HBO's adapting another iconic game pic.twitter.com/YtsIswwSBb— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023
