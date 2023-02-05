 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/5/23: Fernando Valenzuela, Logan Webb, and Miguel Rojas

A Dodgers legend finally gets his due, one extension and possibly more coming soon too, and gritty live action Mario (if that’s of interest to you).

Naturalization Ceremony Held At Dodger Stadium For Over 2,000 New Citizens Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Sam Haggerty shared his thoughts on the Mariners and their postseason run with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

  • Happy belated birthday to George Kirby!

Around the league...

  • Miguel Rojas and the Dodgers are in agreement on a contract extension.

  • A decision was reached between Atlanta and Max Fried in arbitration.

  • The Los Angeles Appropriating Angels of Actually Anaheim announced a jersey patch partner.

  • The Mets issued a major health update on pitching prospect Matt Allan.

Bee’s pick...

  • It may not be the cinematic Mario experience we will be getting, but it is the one that we deserve.

