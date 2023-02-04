Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/4/23: Julio Rodríguez, Cole Tucker, and Jake McGee

Hello all! Welcome to Saturday. Let us check out what’s going on around baseball...
In Mariners news...
- And to think, we get to watch this guy play for the Mariners for the next 15+ years.
A true 5-tool player @Mariners | @JRODshow44 | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/B7rXrJZtMl— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 3, 2023
- The Mariners are picking up a bunch of Tread Athletics dudes. Here’s the latest addition.
The @Mariners pick up another one— Tread Athletics (@TreadHQ) February 3, 2023
Tread Athlete @Puckett_AJ15 is going to Seattle.
PC: @TurnerGivens #TreadFam pic.twitter.com/JLvnstDVHh
- Reliever J.B. Bukauskas passed through waivers for the Mariners and has been outrighted to Tacoma.
Around the league...
- We’ve got a small deal to report on, with the Red Sox acquiring minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger from the White Sox for right-hander Franklin German.
- I think Michael Harris might be a little delusional here, but I’ve got to admire the confidence!
.@MoneyyyMikeee has more pop than ________ pic.twitter.com/kvtyKijN0T— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2023
- Rockies infielder Cole Tucker announced his engagement to A-list actress Vanessa Hudgens.
- Lefty reliever Jake McGee announced his retirement from baseball.
Anders’ picks...
- I think Howl’s Moving Castle is my favorite. What’s yours?
What's your favorite Ghibli ? pic.twitter.com/BKVbLEtaW0— Studio Ghibli (@ghiblipicture) February 3, 2023
Loading comments...