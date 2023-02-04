 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/4/23: Julio Rodríguez, Cole Tucker, and Jake McGee

I am very ready for another season of Julio.

By Anders Jorstad
Houston Astros v. Seattle Mariners Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello all! Welcome to Saturday. Let us check out what’s going on around baseball...

In Mariners news...

  • And to think, we get to watch this guy play for the Mariners for the next 15+ years.
  • The Mariners are picking up a bunch of Tread Athletics dudes. Here’s the latest addition.

Around the league...

  • Rockies infielder Cole Tucker announced his engagement to A-list actress Vanessa Hudgens.
  • Lefty reliever Jake McGee announced his retirement from baseball.

Anders’ picks...

  • I think Howl’s Moving Castle is my favorite. What’s yours?

