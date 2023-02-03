Will The Mariners Wear The AL West Crown? Lookout Landing Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate and John are here to follow up the Mariners very optimistic, inaugural spring training press conference and news is bountiful. The crew goes through the injury updates (EVAN WHITE LIVES!), Jerry’s comments on Bryce Miller and previews the limited number of camp battles yet to come.

As a follow up to last week’s news: we do not currently have a fixed answer regarding the future status of the pod but things are moving behind the scenes to keep episodes coming. We will update you when the status solidifies and the plan can be shared.

