Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/3/23: Cal Raleigh, the DR WBC Team, and Baseball Ownership

Good morning folks! Let’s get this Friday started with some news from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Following his first bullpen session of the spring, Cal Raleigh says he feels great and is ready to go.
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times broke down the preseason press conference with Scott Servais and what the Mariners expect to do in 2023.
Around the league...
- Get yer pitchforks and torches folks, we’re going rioting.
A full look at @MLBNow’s #Top10RightNow behind the plate ️— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 3, 2023
What would you change? pic.twitter.com/2Z6dE3zKSm
- It’s time to vote for the 2023 SABR awards! Go vote for Lookout Landing alums Mikey Ajeto and Patrick Dubuque.
- Ginny Searle at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the state of ownership around baseball, and what it means to be someone like Arte Moreno these days anyway. ($)
- The African American Sports and Entertainment Group has reportedly entered discussions to fund a massive renovation in and around the Oakland A’s ballpark.
- Huge shout-out to this kid! And just think, this money would have just sat in some executive’s bank account if NIL laws hadn’t been opened up.
. @LSUbaseball pitcher Thatcher Hurd has donated 100% of the NIL money he’s received so far to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Hurd plans on donating all of the NIL money he earns moving forward to local charities. #LSU @WAFB pic.twitter.com/hOa68pK8om— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 2, 2023
- This was bound to happen, with pitchers specifically. Nobody wants a Soggy Arm on their hands.
Bad news for the DR's team— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) February 3, 2023
Starting pitchers Luis Severino, Freddy Peralta and Luis Castillo will not be pitching for the Dominican Republic in the 2023 WBC. All three say they received suggestions by their MLB clubs to not participate in the event.@z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/g9eLqBqCwM
- Awesome to see Jen and Angie involved in something like this!
.@ATTSportsNetRM @ROOTSPORTS_NW— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 2, 2023
Our first ever all-female broadcast March 11 vs. the Mariners. #NGWSD | https://t.co/kT6Ysnnkwt pic.twitter.com/OeKwezMfWw
Anders’ picks...
- Visions was truly one of the most fun things Star Wars has done under Disney. I’m ready for Round 2!
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 starts streaming May 4 on Disney+ , featuring nine new animated shorts from nine studios from across the globe. https://t.co/41wgwbyqrO pic.twitter.com/WYsP4Eu3eA— Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) February 2, 2023
