 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/3/23: Cal Raleigh, the DR WBC Team, and Baseball Ownership

Who’s ready for the second Cal Raleigh breakout season?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Seattle Mariners v. Houston Astros Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning folks! Let’s get this Friday started with some news from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • Get yer pitchforks and torches folks, we’re going rioting.
  • It’s time to vote for the 2023 SABR awards! Go vote for Lookout Landing alums Mikey Ajeto and Patrick Dubuque.
  • Ginny Searle at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the state of ownership around baseball, and what it means to be someone like Arte Moreno these days anyway. ($)
  • The African American Sports and Entertainment Group has reportedly entered discussions to fund a massive renovation in and around the Oakland A’s ballpark.
  • Huge shout-out to this kid! And just think, this money would have just sat in some executive’s bank account if NIL laws hadn’t been opened up.
  • This was bound to happen, with pitchers specifically. Nobody wants a Soggy Arm on their hands.
  • Awesome to see Jen and Angie involved in something like this!

Anders’ picks...

  • Visions was truly one of the most fun things Star Wars has done under Disney. I’m ready for Round 2!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...