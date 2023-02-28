 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/28/23: Evan White, Gavin Lux, and Seiya Suzuki

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Evan White is back, baby.
  • RHP Chris Flexen has dealt with a lot of uncertainty regarding his role with the team, but entering this year’s Spring Training, is just excited to be with the team and continue learning from his past experiences.
  • Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM addresses reliever Matt Brash’s commitment to his new role in the Mariners’ bullpen this season, and what he learned from the transition out of a starting role last season.

Around the league...

