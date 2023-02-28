Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/28/23: Evan White, Gavin Lux, and Seiya Suzuki

In Mariners news...
- Evan White is back, baby.
Evan White unloads a massive solo home run at Camelback, his first of the spring ... More good signs for him as he looks to carve out a role with the big league club in 2023. pic.twitter.com/GcULpvzBKd— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) February 27, 2023
- RHP Chris Flexen has dealt with a lot of uncertainty regarding his role with the team, but entering this year’s Spring Training, is just excited to be with the team and continue learning from his past experiences.
- Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM addresses reliever Matt Brash’s commitment to his new role in the Mariners’ bullpen this season, and what he learned from the transition out of a starting role last season.
Around the league...
- Tampa Bay Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow is set to undergo an MRI tomorrow morning after leaving live batting practice early yesterday due to oblique discomfort.
- Former Houston Astros GM James Click has joined the Toronto Blue Jays’ front office staff as the vice president of baseball strategy.
- Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux was carted off the field during yesterday’s game after suffering a right knee injury while rounding second base.
- With OF Seiya Suzuki’s unknown return date from a left oblique issue, the Chicago Cubs are forced to look at contingency plans for right field, which could include veteran Trey Mancini or Patrick Wisdom, in addition to a few current minor league options. Suzuki announced last night that he will not play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic due to his injury.
