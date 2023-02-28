The Daily Catch: Feb 28, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I totally bought another lip balm today even though I didn’t need to add more to my pile.

Here’s what we’ve caught:

Photos of the Game (Sunday Feb 26)

Sadly, there are no photos from USA Today or Getty for this game. Pour one out (of Gatorade) for the fellas.

Photos of the Game (Monday Feb 27)

In a similar twist of fate, there are also no photos from this game available to us. How will our hearts go on?

Photos of the (short) Week

Yeah, yeah, it was a fairly short week, but it’s time to vote on the POTW for the first time! Choose wisely.

Grid View Feb 24, 2023; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after getting thrown out trying to score in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 25, 2023; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Jacob Nottingham warms up with his son Aiden Nottingham prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(Former) SM on SM

Former Seattle Mariners on social media, that is.

Adam Frazier is for the birds.

The Pirates already love Carlos Santana to Pitts and pieces.

Mitch leaving for San Francisco left a Giant sized hole in our hearts.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday(‘s yesterday)’s answer: Sam Haggerty and Paul Sewald were both born on May 26.

Poll Marco Gonzales (19th) and Kolten Wong (22nd) were both first round picks of the St. Louis Cardinals and were drafted two years apart. Who was drafted first? Marco Gonzales

Kolten Wong vote view results 47% Marco Gonzales (23 votes)

52% Kolten Wong (25 votes) 48 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll

