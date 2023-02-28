The Daily Catch: Feb 28, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I totally bought another lip balm today even though I didn’t need to add more to my pile.
Here’s what we’ve caught:
Photos of the Game (Sunday Feb 26)
Sadly, there are no photos from USA Today or Getty for this game. Pour one out (of Gatorade) for the fellas.
Photos of the Game (Monday Feb 27)
In a similar twist of fate, there are also no photos from this game available to us. How will our hearts go on?
Photos of the (short) Week
Yeah, yeah, it was a fairly short week, but it’s time to vote on the POTW for the first time! Choose wisely.
- Feb 24, 2023; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after getting thrown out trying to score in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
- Feb 25, 2023; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Jacob Nottingham warms up with his son Aiden Nottingham prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Poll
Pick your photo of the week:
-
44%
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after getting thrown out trying to score in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex.
-
55%
Seattle Mariners catcher Jacob Nottingham warms up with his son Aiden Nottingham prior to the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Peoria Sports Complex.
(Former) SM on SM
Former Seattle Mariners on social media, that is.
Adam Frazier is for the birds.
The Pirates already love Carlos Santana to Pitts and pieces.
Mitch leaving for San Francisco left a Giant sized hole in our hearts.
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday(‘s yesterday)’s answer: Sam Haggerty and Paul Sewald were both born on May 26.
Poll
Marco Gonzales (19th) and Kolten Wong (22nd) were both first round picks of the St. Louis Cardinals and were drafted two years apart. Who was drafted first?
-
47%
Marco Gonzales
-
52%
Kolten Wong
Daily Fun Poll
Tell us in the comments your reasoning behind your choice.
Poll
Which Mariners starting pitcher do you trust most to help you find your way back to civilization without a map or GPS?
-
6%
Luis Castillo
-
23%
Chris Flexen
-
8%
Logan Gilbert
-
17%
Marco Gonzales
-
10%
George Kirby
-
32%
Robbie Ray
Loading comments...