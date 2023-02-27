 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #4: Open Game Thread

the Mariners get a look at the Chicago White Sox

By Kate Preusser
Seattle Mariners Photo Day Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Today the Mariners travel to Camelback Ranch, not-so-affectionately nicknamed “Melanoma Ranch” by scouts for its brutal sun conditions, to take on the Chicago White Sox in their fourth game of the spring.

Chris Flexen will make his spring debut for the Mariners, who line up like this:

Following Flexen the scheduled pitchers are Brennan Bernardino, Nick Margevicius, Isaiah Campbell, Juan Then, and Taylor Williams.

While the Mariners are running out a lineup of largely 2023 Tacoma Rainiers, the White Sox, as the home team, will be sending out their starters:

(As a side note, what in the Saved By the Bell is that font?)

Today’s game is on MLB TV with the Chicago feed, if you have it, or you can listen on Seattle Sports 710 (on delay), or stream the audio on Mariners dot com.

