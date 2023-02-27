Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #4: Open Game Thread

Today the Mariners travel to Camelback Ranch, not-so-affectionately nicknamed “Melanoma Ranch” by scouts for its brutal sun conditions, to take on the Chicago White Sox in their fourth game of the spring.

Chris Flexen will make his spring debut for the Mariners, who line up like this:

Could we interest you in some matinee baseball? pic.twitter.com/e2pTnlkNf7 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 27, 2023

Following Flexen the scheduled pitchers are Brennan Bernardino, Nick Margevicius, Isaiah Campbell, Juan Then, and Taylor Williams.

While the Mariners are running out a lineup of largely 2023 Tacoma Rainiers, the White Sox, as the home team, will be sending out their starters:

White Sox vs. Mariners at Camelback Ranch! pic.twitter.com/UVcdx0RmgS — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 27, 2023

(As a side note, what in the Saved By the Bell is that font?)

Today’s game is on MLB TV with the Chicago feed, if you have it, or you can listen on Seattle Sports 710 (on delay), or stream the audio on Mariners dot com.