Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/27/23: Evan White, Jarred Kelenic, and Manny Machado

In Mariners news...
- In their third Spring Training game of the year, the Mariners fell to the Kansas City Royals in an action-packed 7-8 loss. Jarred Kelenic got things going in the second inning with a solo shot, his first of two huge homers yesterday.
Here's Kelenic's homer. pic.twitter.com/mKDnWRcP0w— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 26, 2023
- Finally healthy after two missed seasons, first baseman Evan White is already making an impact in the infield and looks to resume his path back to the majors.
Around the league...
- San Diego Padres’ star third baseman Manny Machado has agreed to a massive 11-year/$350 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season.
- Former Mariner and current Cincinnati Reds RHP Justin Dunn has been shut down from throwing due to a strained rotator cuff, the same injury that force him to miss games in the two seasons prior.
- The San Francisco Giants will be missing two players on their Opening Day roster, OF Luis Gonzalez and utilityman Donavan Walton, who both are out with injuries. Gonzalez is set to miss at least 4-6 weeks with a lower back strain, and Walton will be sidelined until May while recovering from shoulder surgery.
Becca’s picks...
- The Seattle Sounders started off their 2023 season on a high note with an exciting 4-0 win at home.
A brace for blonde JMo— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) February 27, 2023
Watch #SEAvCOL for free on @AppleTV: https://t.co/yYPwrwSsJk pic.twitter.com/I4rmfhv925
