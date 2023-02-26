Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/26/23: Marco Gonzales, Cal Conley, and Bryan Reynolds

In Mariners news...
- Marco Gonzales had to watch the playoffs on the bench, and he still hasn’t forgotten the sting. Now he wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
- If anyone happened to forget why one of Evan White’s nicknames is ‘White Claw’, well, here ya go.
Evan's flashing that leather ⚡ pic.twitter.com/FzEoEtr2mG— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 25, 2023
- First homerun of the spring belongs to Cade Marlowe!
Cade Marlowe crushes a home run to dead center! pic.twitter.com/vvbYqjWfGG— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) February 25, 2023
- ICYMI, Warner Bros. Discovery is getting out of the RSN game, and that means someone is going to have to pick up their 40% ownership stake in Root Sports Northwest.
Warner Bros. Discovery has a 40 percent stake in ROOT Sports Northwest, with the Mariners owning the remaining 60 percent. https://t.co/qZWhpan2tB— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) February 24, 2023
- Just look at this picture. Look at those happy boys.
Much credit to @deanrutz … he was at the complex at 5:15 am yesterday to get one specific photo and then cranked through our photo stuff for our special section and future stories. He’s a total pro pic.twitter.com/TuOE4aFDjU— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 24, 2023
- Baseball America published their AL West minor league scouting report on Friday.
Baseball America Top 30s and scouting reports up today for:— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) February 24, 2023
- Houston Astros
- Oakland A's
- Los Angeles Angels
- Seattle Mariners
- Texas Rangers
Full Top 30s available here: https://t.co/5EUhGJ5OS9 pic.twitter.com/vaeM1OHTRL
Around the league...
- Most baseball fans have now seen at least some amount of Spring Training footage and have seen the pitch clock looming rather large in the frame behind home plate. This has prompted many to outwardly express their hopes that the pitch clock will not be quite as blatant in regular season broadcasts, and it appears that is the intention.
For those concerned that the pitch clock is so prominent in the background of at-bats during spring-training games: The plan in big league ballparks is for it to be out of view of the center-field camera. In other words: TV viewers will not see the physical clock during pitches.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2023
- All that said, the pitch clock is still going to be an overwhelming presence this season.
Bottom of the ninth. Tie game. Bases loaded. Full count. The dream scenario. And ... Cal Conley didn't get set in the batter's box with 8 seconds left on the pitch clock.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2023
Umpire calls an automatic strike. At-bat over. Inning over. This is the new reality. pic.twitter.com/Bv5k2xJ06j
- Call me crazy, but completely tanking the working relationship with your All-Star centerfielder over less than $3.5 million a year doesn’t really seem like good business practice to me. But what do I know?
Bryan Reynolds reportedly countered the Pirates' six-year, $80 million contract offer with an eight-year, $134 million dollar request.— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 25, 2023
The Pirates didn't budge so he requested a trade, per @RobBiertempfel pic.twitter.com/nNSScpsSNe
- It’s like I was really there!
We recorded a 6-3-5-2 triple play during today’s game. But the game is not televised.— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 25, 2023
So please enjoy an artist’s rendering of that play. pic.twitter.com/PTHboIN8TX
- Has this ever happened to you? You’re sitting at home, quietly knitting and drinking room temperature tomato juice, when suddenly you’re struck with a pathological need to know semi-accurately how many people live within a roughly 2-mile radius of all thirty MLB stadiums? If this has ever happened to you, mix in a water, and also check out this graphic!
The number of people who live within a 3 km radius circle around each MLB ballpark— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 24, 2023
(3 km = 1.86 miles) pic.twitter.com/F0i49CfXzr
- 2024 is only 9 short months away, which it means it’s time to start thinking about next year’s potential top 100 prospects.
Nick’s pick...
- Goalie goal? Awesome. Against the Canucks? Perfection.
THIS GOALIE GOAL WENT THE DISTANCE @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/mEJv4kB0UZ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2023
Loading comments...