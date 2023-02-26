 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/26/23: Marco Gonzales, Cal Conley, and Bryan Reynolds

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Marco Gonzales had to watch the playoffs on the bench, and he still hasn’t forgotten the sting. Now he wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
  • If anyone happened to forget why one of Evan White’s nicknames is ‘White Claw’, well, here ya go.
  • First homerun of the spring belongs to Cade Marlowe!
  • ICYMI, Warner Bros. Discovery is getting out of the RSN game, and that means someone is going to have to pick up their 40% ownership stake in Root Sports Northwest.
  • Just look at this picture. Look at those happy boys.
  • Baseball America published their AL West minor league scouting report on Friday.

Around the league...

  • Most baseball fans have now seen at least some amount of Spring Training footage and have seen the pitch clock looming rather large in the frame behind home plate. This has prompted many to outwardly express their hopes that the pitch clock will not be quite as blatant in regular season broadcasts, and it appears that is the intention.
  • All that said, the pitch clock is still going to be an overwhelming presence this season.
  • Call me crazy, but completely tanking the working relationship with your All-Star centerfielder over less than $3.5 million a year doesn’t really seem like good business practice to me. But what do I know?
  • It’s like I was really there!
  • Has this ever happened to you? You’re sitting at home, quietly knitting and drinking room temperature tomato juice, when suddenly you’re struck with a pathological need to know semi-accurately how many people live within a roughly 2-mile radius of all thirty MLB stadiums? If this has ever happened to you, mix in a water, and also check out this graphic!
  • 2024 is only 9 short months away, which it means it’s time to start thinking about next year’s potential top 100 prospects.

Nick’s pick...

  • Goalie goal? Awesome. Against the Canucks? Perfection.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...